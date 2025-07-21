Alex Cullen returns to Seven Network months after Nine axing

Journalist Alex Cullen has returned to the Seven Network as a sports presenter for 7News.

The news of Alex’s new job comes six months after he was axed from Nine Network’s morning program, Today.

It is a full-circle moment for the father of three, who worked for Seven for thirteen years. Starting as a young reporter for 7News Perth before moving to Sydney to work in the newsroom on Sunrise and Sunday Night.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be coming back to Seven. In many ways, it feels like coming home,” Alex said.

“There are familiar faces here I’ve known and worked with for more than 20 years, and that kind of support from people who really know you means everything.

“I’m looking forward to reconnecting with audiences and getting back to what I love: telling real stories that matter,” he said.

Alex’s role will be a mix of presenting and reporting across several projects.

When Alex’s new job was confirmed in mid-July, the presenter also broke his silence on his departure from Nine in an interview with Stellar magazine.

The 44-year-old revealed Seven reached out shortly after the axing.

“Seven were one of the first on the phone to say: ‘You have our support, and if you want to come back, we’re a phone call away’,” he revealed.

“I can’t tell you how much that meant to me and my family.”

Touching on Alex’s return to the network, Seven’s Director of News and Current Affairs, Ray Kuka revealed they were “excited” to welcome him back.

“He’s one of the nicest guys in television – a country boy who grew up with a strong work ethic and still knows a hard day’s work. He cares about the viewers, his colleagues and his family,” he said.

“He’s joining us for a number of projects, but we also know his versatility is one of his greatest strengths. Alex isn’t just a sports presenter; he’s a sharp journalist and a compelling host.

“We look forward to sharing more details about his new role as we finalise content.”

