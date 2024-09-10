The warmer months are all about fresh citrusy scents, like orange and lemon, as well as floral fragrances with notes of rose and jasmine.
But when hunting for a new perfume or fragrance to fit the season you may find yourself asking; What are the most popular perfumes? Or, better yet, what is the most popular perfume in Australia?
That’s where we come in, as we’ve searched far and wide to find some of the best scents this spring, summer and beyond to keep you smelling fine.
The best perfume brands in Australia
From designer and luxury to Australian and affordable, we’ve found some of the best and most popular perfume brands to shop down below.
Dior
Known for its luxury, Dior is the place to go to find your signature scent. From new favourites to variations on beloved classics, the brand features a range of fragrances that add a touch of sophistication and elegance.
Ralph Lauren Fragrance
When it comes to perfume scents, you could say no one does it better than Ralph Lauren. Capturing the brand’s iconic American perspective and timeless style – all in a bottle no less – you can shop until your heart’s content across a portfolio of best-selling fragrances.
While the idea was born in California, this all-Australian fragrance brand creates scents that are unique yet effortlessly wearable, and designed for all genders. They’re vegan and cruelty-free and hand-filled in Sydney with locally sourced, ethically conscious ingredients.
The 7 Virtues
For the environmentally conscious, The 7 Virtues is the place to go. The brand sources fair trade and organic essential oils from around the world, with sustainable aromatherapy scents that are cruelty-free, hypoallergenic and free of unwanted ingredients.
Parfums de Marly
If you’re looking for a summer fragrance – and aren’t we all? – then Parfums de Marly has everything from elegant notes of rose to fresh notes of mandarin and white flowers through to Chantilly cream and orange blossom, and much more.
Estée Lauder
With so many expertly crafted perfumes, finding your new scent at Estée Lauder is simple. Our pick would be the best-selling Beautiful Magnolia EDP, featuring signature notes of lush Magnolia, solar Gardenia, warm Woods and luminous Musk.
Chanel
Chanel – need we say more? Another designer fragrance to perch on your dresser is of course the coveted brand that features light, sparkling florals to mysterious, feminine eau de toilettes so that you can find your signature scent in no time.
Goldfield & Banks
Made right here in Australia, Goldfield & Banks ensures the highest quality levels are maintained in every single bottle. In this collection, you’ll find modern, yet timeless, fragrances that are suitable for all genders. Our favourite? The soft and aromatic Mystic Bliss perfume.
