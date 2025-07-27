Simone Perele puts the sexy in shapewear

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Many celebrities openly admit to wearing shapewear on the red carpet, proving that shapewear has evolved far beyond just functionality.

It’s now a symbol of elegance and sexiness in its own right.

Introducing Simone Pérèle’s luxurious line of shapewear, designed to beautifully sculpt your figure and enhance your favourite outfits.

With their perfect blend of comfort, sophistication, and support, these pieces empower you to walk with true confidence – whether you’re stepping out for a special event or simply elevating your everyday style.

SHEER DELIGHT

Shapewear you’ll feel confident being seen in, even under sheer fabrics, offers the best of both worlds: a sexy, stylish look with all the lift, support, and shaping you need.

(Credit: Simone Perele) SUBTILE Subtile 3D Plunge Contour Bra- Black $86.96 (usually $119.95) from Simone Perele

Subtile Control Full Brief – Black $67.46 (usually $89.95) from Simone Perele Shaping meets elegance with this set. The control mesh, responsive knit fabric, and French lace combination smooths your tummy and defines your curves. Lace panels at the hips add a feminine touch, while clean-cut edges stay invisible under clothes. The plunging neckline of the bra pairs perfectly with elegant, low-cut outfits. Key features: Comfortable sculpting with medium control

Targeted control to smooth the waist and tummy

Stitch-free bonding around the thighs for a seamless fit

Stylish lace front detail

Seamless design

Stylish lace front detail shop now SHAPE UP EVERY DAY OUTFITS Whether you’re slipping into your favourite pair of jeans or styling wide-leg trousers, shapewear can help lift, smooth, and contour your figure, giving you the confidence to step out feeling your best.

(Credit: Getty)

(Credit: Simone Perele) STORY Shaper Short – Black $89.96 (usually $119.95) from Simone Perele The sheer, yet breathable fabric delivers effective shaping to tone, smooth, and flatter your figure. Designed with a mid-thigh cut and a high-rise waistband, they offer targeted support around the midriff, hips, and thighs, creating a sleek, sculpted silhouette. Seamless edges at the thighs and waistband ensure they stay invisible under even the most form-fitting outfits. Plus, the comfortable, second-skin fabric makes them perfect for everyday wear, effortlessly slipping under jeans or your go-to daily looks without bunching or discomfort. Key features: Shaper short in double-layered shaping knitted fabric

Controls and smoothes the tummy, hips and upper thighs

Clean-cut finishes for invisible wear under clothing

Mid-thigh length

100% cotton gusset shop now SLEEK & ELEGANT Formfitting dresses remain on-trend well into the spring-summer month. The right shapewear helps smooth your silhouette so you can wear them with confidence.

(Credit: Getty)

SUBTILE Subtile High Waist Shaper Brief – Peau Rose $82.46 (Usually $109.95) from Simone Perele

Subtile 3D Plunge Contour Bra – Peau Rose $86.96 (Usually $119.95) from Simone Perele These briefs sculpt and smooth with control mesh, responsive knit, and French lace. Scalloped edges add a delicate touch, while anti-slip technology ensures all-day comfort. Perfect for everyday wear and especially ideal under formfitting dresses for a sleek, confident look. Key features: High rise fit under the bra line

Comfortable sculpting with medium control

Targeted control to smooth and flatten the tummy

Seamless design

Silicone waist grip prevents rolling and keeps your fit in place

Bikini back made of stretch lace that lays flat for a smooth fit under clothes shop now

(Credit: Getty)

(Credit: Simone Perele) SUBTILE High Waist Shaper Short – Black $97.46 (Usually $129.95) from Simone Perele For a smoothing touch, these shaper shorts flatten the tummy, smooth hips and thighs, and sculpt the derrière. Feminine scalloped lace trims the thighs, while a silicone strip inside the waistband keeps the shorts comfortably in place. Perfectly designed to stay invisible, they look lovely worn under this season’s popular fitted suits and dresses so you look and feel your best. Key features: High rise fit under the bra line

Comfortable sculpting with medium control

Targeted control to smooth and sculpt

Silicone waist grip prevents rolling and keeps your fit in place

Stretch lace detail at the thighs lays flat for a smooth fit under clothes shop now Advertisement (Credit: Simone Perele) SUBTILE Shaper Bodysuit $119.96 (Usually $159.95) from Simone Perele Celebrate your curves with this stunning bodysuit. It smooths and sculpts your bust, waist, tummy, and thighs while providing comfortable support and a sleek silhouette. shop now

