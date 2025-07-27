Simone Perele puts the sexy in shapewear

Many celebrities openly admit to wearing shapewear on the red carpet, proving that shapewear has evolved far beyond just functionality.
It’s now a symbol of elegance and sexiness in its own right.
Introducing Simone Pérèle’s luxurious line of shapewear, designed to beautifully sculpt your figure and enhance your favourite outfits.
With their perfect blend of comfort, sophistication, and support, these pieces empower you to walk with true confidence – whether you’re stepping out for a special event or simply elevating your everyday style.
SHEER DELIGHT
Shapewear you’ll feel confident being seen in, even under sheer fabrics, offers the best of both worlds: a sexy, stylish look with all the lift, support, and shaping you need.
SUBTILE
Subtile 3D Plunge Contour Bra- Black $86.96 (usually $119.95) from Simone Perele
Subtile Control Full Brief – Black $67.46 (usually $89.95) from Simone Perele
Shaping meets elegance with this set. The control mesh, responsive knit fabric, and French lace combination smooths your tummy and defines your curves.
Lace panels at the hips add a feminine touch, while clean-cut edges stay invisible under clothes. The plunging neckline of the bra pairs perfectly with elegant, low-cut outfits.
Key features:
- Comfortable sculpting with medium control
- Targeted control to smooth the waist and tummy
- Stitch-free bonding around the thighs for a seamless fit
- Stylish lace front detail
- Seamless design
SHAPE UP EVERY DAY OUTFITS
Whether you’re slipping into your favourite pair of jeans or styling wide-leg trousers, shapewear can help lift, smooth, and contour your figure, giving you the confidence to step out feeling your best.
STORY
Shaper Short – Black $89.96 (usually $119.95) from Simone Perele
The sheer, yet breathable fabric delivers effective shaping to tone, smooth, and flatter your figure. Designed with a mid-thigh cut and a high-rise waistband, they offer targeted support around the midriff, hips, and thighs, creating a sleek, sculpted silhouette.
Seamless edges at the thighs and waistband ensure they stay invisible under even the most form-fitting outfits.
Plus, the comfortable, second-skin fabric makes them perfect for everyday wear, effortlessly slipping under jeans or your go-to daily looks without bunching or discomfort.
Key features:
- Shaper short in double-layered shaping knitted fabric
- Controls and smoothes the tummy, hips and upper thighs
- Clean-cut finishes for invisible wear under clothing
- Mid-thigh length
- 100% cotton gusset
SLEEK & ELEGANT
Formfitting dresses remain on-trend well into the spring-summer month. The right shapewear helps smooth your silhouette so you can wear them with confidence.
SUBTILE
Subtile High Waist Shaper Brief – Peau Rose $82.46 (Usually $109.95) from Simone Perele
Subtile 3D Plunge Contour Bra – Peau Rose $86.96 (Usually $119.95) from Simone Perele
These briefs sculpt and smooth with control mesh, responsive knit, and French lace. Scalloped edges add a delicate touch, while anti-slip technology ensures all-day comfort. Perfect for everyday wear and especially ideal under formfitting dresses for a sleek, confident look.
Key features:
- High rise fit under the bra line
- Comfortable sculpting with medium control
- Targeted control to smooth and flatten the tummy
- Seamless design
- Silicone waist grip prevents rolling and keeps your fit in place
- Bikini back made of stretch lace that lays flat for a smooth fit under clothes
SUBTILE
High Waist Shaper Short – Black $97.46 (Usually $129.95) from Simone Perele
For a smoothing touch, these shaper shorts flatten the tummy, smooth hips and thighs, and sculpt the derrière.
Feminine scalloped lace trims the thighs, while a silicone strip inside the waistband keeps the shorts comfortably in place.
Perfectly designed to stay invisible, they look lovely worn under this season’s popular fitted suits and dresses so you look and feel your best.
Key features:
- High rise fit under the bra line
- Comfortable sculpting with medium control
- Targeted control to smooth and sculpt
- Silicone waist grip prevents rolling and keeps your fit in place
- Stretch lace detail at the thighs lays flat for a smooth fit under clothes
SUBTILE
Shaper Bodysuit $119.96 (Usually $159.95) from Simone Perele
Celebrate your curves with this stunning bodysuit. It smooths and sculpts your bust, waist, tummy, and thighs while providing comfortable support and a sleek silhouette.