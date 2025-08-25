Your sustainable capsule wardrobe starts with these key pieces

A capsule wardrobe in itself is a powerful step toward sustainability by focusing on timeless, versatile pieces that can be mixed and matched to create endless outfit options.
By choosing quality items designed to last beyond fleeting trends, you reduce waste and make smarter fashion choices.
When you combine this approach with shopping from sustainable brands that prioritise ethical production and eco-friendly materials, you’re truly contributing to a more conscious, sustainable wardrobe—one that’s better for both you and the planet.
Oversized Linen Blazer
$150 from AERE
This linen blazer is a timeless layering piece that effortlessly transitions across seasons and occasions. Maximise its wear by pairing it with everything from crisp white shirts and tailored trousers for work-ready polish, to relaxed tees and jeans for casual weekends.
Layer it over dresses or skirts for a feminine yet softly structured look, or style it with shorts and sandals in warmer months for chic, breathable comfort. Neutral and earthy tones complement beige beautifully, so mix in accessories and shoes in similar hues to create a cohesive capsule wardrobe.
Sustainable style: AERE is a Sydney-based sustainable label dedicated to creating timeless, eco-conscious fashion. By prioritising ethical production, responsible sourcing, and durable designs, AERE crafts wardrobe essentials that not only look good but also tread lightly on the planet.
Lenise Maxi Dress Black
$290 from Faithfull the Brand
Incorporate this timeless black maxi into your wardrobe for endless outfit possibilities. Wear it alone with heels and jewellery for an effortlessly elegant look, or dress it down with summer sandals and beads. For even more versatility, layer it under a blazer, shirt, top, or knit—add a belt to cinch the waist and create a stylish finish.
Sustainable style: Faithfull the Label is rooted in sustainability, proudly certified as a B Corporation for its commitment to ethical practices, environmental responsibility, and community impact. The brand uses eco-conscious materials and produces in small batches through local artisan partnerships in Bali. With a focus on transparency, fair wages, and reducing environmental harm, Faithfull continues to evolve its practices to support a more responsible future.
Fia Top Bordeaux
$200 from Faithfull the Brand
Wear the stunning halter with minimalist sandals for a polished daytime look, then swap to heels and statement earrings for evening. Layer it with a lightweight cardigan or denim jacket on cooler days or casual outings.
Mix and match by pairing it with tailored trousers or a high-waisted skirt for work, or dress it down with your favourite jeans. Use belts to define your waist and add delicate necklaces to highlight the neckline.
For footwear, choose loafers or sneakers for a relaxed vibe, or elevate the outfit with block heels or ankle boots.
AERE Vani Denim Twill Shirt
$130 from The Iconic
This incredibly versatile staple effortlessly elevates any outfit. Wear it open over a white tee with relaxed trousers or shorts for a laid-back, layered look. Tuck it into high-waisted jeans or a midi skirt and add a belt to define your waist for a polished silhouette.
Another great look is with tailored pants and loafers for a smart-casual vibe, or knot it at the waist over a summer dress for an easy, feminine touch. Layer under a blazer for cooler days or wear it solo with sneakers for an all-season essential.
Roma Wool Pant
$400 from Jac + Jack
Classic black pants are a must-have foundation piece that effortlessly adapts to any style. Pair them with a crisp white shirt and blazer for a polished work look, or dress them down with a casual tee and sneakers for weekend ease.
Swap your top for a silk blouse and heels to instantly elevate your outfit for evening occasions. For layering, add a knit sweater or denim jacket depending on the season, and use accessories like belts and statement jewellery to personalise your look. With their timeless appeal, black pants provide endless outfit possibilities for every occasion.
Sustainable style: Jac + Jack is an Australian fashion label known for timeless designs crafted from premium natural fibres. Committed to sustainability, the brand is developing a Responsible Design Roadmap focused on ethical production and aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, balancing style with environmental stewardship.
Veronica Maine Crochet Strip Knit Tank
$159 from Myer
A knitted tank is a perfect year-round layering piece that can be worn alone or styled over and under layers.
Wear it solo with high-waisted jeans or skirts for a simple, chic look in warmer weather. Layer it over a crisp white shirt or long-sleeve tee for added dimension and warmth during cooler months. Under a blazer or cardigan, it adds texture and a relaxed vibe to both casual and work outfits. Pair with tailored trousers and statement accessories for a polished finish, or keep it casual with denim and sneakers.
Sustainable style: Veronica Maine is committed to sustainable fashion, creating timeless pieces designed to last. Using responsibly sourced materials and ethical production practices, the brand prioritises quality over quantity, encouraging mindful consumption. Each garment reflects a dedication to reducing environmental impact while offering versatile, enduring style that transcends trends.
Denim Cropped Jean
$280 from Scanlan Theodore
White jeans are a spring wardrobe essential, offering a crisp, clean base for endless styling options.
Pare them with pastel or floral tops for a fresh, seasonal look, or keep it classic with a striped tee and lightweight trench. Layer with a denim jacket or soft knit for cooler days, and finish with loafers or sandals to balance casual and polished vibes. Whether dressed up or down, white jeans bring effortless brightness and timeless style to your wardrobe.
Sustainable style: Scanlan Theodore champions sustainability through ethically sourced materials and slow, responsible production. Their timeless designs reflect a commitment to quality and environmental care.