The $50 dresses our Editors swear by for warm weather

It’s finally starting to warm up, which means it’s time to pack away the heavy knits and jeans and reach for something breezy, easy, and (most importantly) cute. And nothing says effortless summer style quite like a dress you can just throw on and go. Whether you’re heading out for brunch, running errands, or soaking up the sunshine at a picnic, the right dress makes getting ready feel like a breeze.

But here’s the best part: you don’t have to spend a fortune to look and feel good. Our editors have been busy hunting down the best warm-weather dresses that tick all the boxes—lightweight, flattering, versatile—and they all come in at around $50 or less.

Think flowy sundresses, casual shirt dresses, and chic little numbers you can dress up or down without breaking the bank.

So if your wardrobe is begging for an affordable refresh, these editor-approved picks are about to be your new go-tos for sunny days ahead.

2025’s TOP dressed under $50 Avella Women’s V-Neck Midi Dress, $35.00, Big W (here’s why) My Maxi Stripe Dress, $49.95, The Iconic (here’s why) Women’s Waisted Maxi Dress, $28.44, Amazon (here’s why)

The best dresses under $50 to shop in 2025

(Credit: Big W) 01 Avella Women’s V-Neck Midi Dress from $35.00, BIG W The Avella V-Neck Midi Dress is the kind of piece that makes getting dressed on warm days a total breeze. Designed with comfort and style in mind, this dress has all the details you need for an easy, put-together look. The flattering V-neckline and button-front design give it a timeless feel, while the flutter sleeves add just the right amount of playful charm. Its gathered waistline creates a soft, feminine shape that flows effortlessly into a breezy midi skirt, making it perfect for everything from brunch dates to weekend strolls. Made from a lightweight textured cotton fabric with a soft viscose lining, it feels cool and breathable even on the hottest afternoons. Style it with simple sandals for a relaxed daytime vibe or switch to wedges and statement earrings for a casual evening out. With its versatility, comfort, and easy wash-and-wear care, this is one dress you’ll reach for all season long. Sizes: 16-26 Colours: Marsala, Black Materials: Cotton, Viscose Lining Key features: V neckline

Gathered waist

midi length Shop now 02 My Maxi Stripe Dress from $49.95, The Iconic The Vero Moda Maxi Stripe Dress is the ultimate throw-on-and-go piece for those sunny, carefree days. With its classic stripe design and easy regular fit, it’s a wardrobe staple that nails both comfort and style. The super soft stretch fabric moves with you and feels effortless against the skin, making it the kind of dress you’ll want to live in when the weather heats up. Perfect for casual everyday wear, this maxi-length style is versatile enough to take you from a beachside walk to a coffee catch-up without skipping a beat. Pair it with sneakers for a laid-back vibe, or slip on some strappy sandals and a tote bag for an instantly polished daytime look. Comfortable, breathable, and timeless, this dress is all about low-fuss dressing that still looks put together. A reliable go-to you’ll reach for again and again. Sizes: XS-XL Materials: 95% Cotton 5% Elastane Key features: Stripe design

stretch fabric

Full length Shop now 03 Amazon Essentials Women’s Waisted Maxi Dress from $28.44, Amazon The Amazon Essentials Women’s Waisted Maxi Dress is the kind of wardrobe hero that makes getting dressed feel effortless. With its flattering fit-and-flare silhouette, it’s designed to skim the body in all the right places, fitted at the chest and waist, then flowing gracefully to the hem. The elastic empire waist gives it that extra touch of comfort, making it an easy all-day wear option that still looks polished. Crafted from a soft rayon stretch jersey, this dress feels lightweight and drapey with just the right amount of stretch. The smooth finish adds a refined look, while the V-neck overlap neckline, dolman sleeves, and maxi length keep it stylish yet relaxed. Available in 12 versatile colors, it’s a true go-anywhere piece, pair with sneakers and a tote for a casual city stroll or elevate it with espadrilles and statement earrings for an evening out. Comfortable, chic, and endlessly wearable, it’s a warm-weather essential you’ll be glad to have on rotation. Sizes: XS – XXL. Colours: Light Olive, Black Confetti Print, Charcoal Heather, Green Leaf Print, Jade Green, Burgandy, Black, Navy White Dots, Dark Yellow, Navy, Peach, Black Brown Floral Print. Materials: 95% Rayon (Lenzing Ecovero Viscose), 5% Elastane. Key features: Elastic empire waist

Full Length

V-neck overlap neckline Shop Now 04 The 1964 Denim Company Women’s Longline Shirt Dress from $39.00 , Big W Best for: reason The 1964 Denim Company Longline Shirt Dress is the perfect go-to for effortless, classic style with a modern twist. Made from a blend of cotton and recycled cotton, this denim number is as comfortable as it is timeless. The collared neckline, short sleeves, and button-front design give it that laid-back, utility-inspired feel, while the longline silhouette keeps it fresh and versatile. In its classic blue wash, this dress is endlessly wearable. Perfect for slipping on with sneakers for a casual day out or pairing with sandals to instantly elevate the look. The two chest pockets add a touch of detail (and practicality), while the breathable fabric ensures it’s as easy to wear as it is to style. Whether you’re running errands, grabbing brunch, or heading out for a weekend adventure, this denim shirt dress is a fuss-free option you’ll keep reaching for. Sizes: 8-18 Colours: Bondi Blue Materials: 80% Cotton/20% Recycled Cotton Key features: Denim fabric

Collaared neckline

Button front Shop Now

