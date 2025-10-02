This Aussie-invented baby bib went viral — and it’s finally back in stock

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Two Aussie sisters have officially cracked the code to stress-free mealtimes — and parents can’t get enough.

Meet Abibi, the world’s first bib designed to actually do its job: keep food off your little one’s clothes and out of the washing machine.

The story behind Abibi

Launched just 12 weeks ago, Abibi sold out in 48 hours and has continued to sell out four times over. The founders, Natalie and her sister, poured their nap-time hours and just $10K of capital into this clever invention, which has since skyrocketed into a six-figure business. For two mums juggling kids, jobs, and packing orders from their garage, the success has been nothing short of overwhelming.

So what makes Abibi different from every other bib on the shelf? For starters, every single detail has been carefully thought through with real-life parenting chaos in mind. Traditional bibs often fail because food slips down collars, catchers collapse, and babies inevitably yank them off mid-meal. Abibi fixes all of those frustrations in one neat, patent-pending design. It has a protective inner collar flap that stops sneaky spills from staining your baby’s neckline, while a high, stay-open catcher ensures that the food doesn’t end up on the floor. The front even splits so it can sit comfortably around highchair legs, meaning mealtime set-up is hassle-free. To top it all off, adjustable clip buttons keep the bib securely in place and grow with your baby, so it lasts longer than the average bib and can’t be tugged off mid-spoonful.

Why parents are obsessed

The best part? Parents are already swearing by it. Early feedback from customers has been glowing, with mums and dads saying Abibi is the only bib they’ll ever use again. Instead of scrubbing collars, changing outfits halfway through meals, or double-bibbing in desperation, Abibi actually does what it promises. Less laundry, less stress, and fewer meltdowns over mealtime mess , iit’s the kind of everyday parenting hack you wonder how you ever lived without.

And while the bib is just the beginning, the mission is bigger than one product. The Aussie sisters are determined to build a line of baby and parenting essentials that don’t just look cute, but genuinely make life easier.

Shop our favourites

01 Less Mess Bib from $29.95 at Abibi With a patent-pending design, Abibi’s Less Mess Bib protects collars, catches every spill, and even shields little legs. Bigger and smarter than your average bib, it’s is built to handle chaos, cuteness, and everything in between — giving parents less mess and more peace of mind. Crafted from soft, lightweight, waterproof polyester, it features a protective collar flap to stop food from sneaking down the neckline, a cleverly split hem to fit comfortably around highchair legs, and a high, double-lined food catcher that stays open and resists staining. Three adjustable neck sizes ensure the bib grows with your baby, while its generous length and width provide maximum coverage. Easy to clean and free from PVC, BPA, BPS, and phthalates, the less mess bib is proof that mealtime doesn’t have to mean mountains of laundry. Just wipe or machine wash, re-use, and repeat — because one bib really can change everything Sizes: Fits 6-36 Months Colours: Berry Bliss, Biscuit Bite, Blueberry Burst, Sky Snack, Lilac Lollipop, Strawberry, Pistachio Puff SHOP NOW

02 Full Sleeve Bib from $39.95 at Abibi For the little one who believes mealtime is a contact sport, the Abibi Full Sleeve Bib takes baby bib innovation to the next level. With its patent-pending design, this world-first creation protects collars, catches the mess, shields little legs, and now covers those busy little arms too. It’s the ultimate defence against food flinging, drink spills, and all the adorable chaos that comes with feeding time. Made from soft, lightweight, waterproof polyester, the Full Sleeve Bib is as practical as it is comfortable. The protective internal collar flap keeps drips out of the neckline, while the clever split hem allows the bib to sit flush around highchair legs for better coverage. A high, double-lined catcher stays open to trap food before it hits the floor, and the extended sleeve coverage keeps clothes stain-free from wrist to waist. With three adjustable neck sizes and an extra-generous cut for maximum protection, this bib grows with your little one and keeps mess under control at every stage. Sizes: Fits 6-36 Months Colours: Sky Snack, Lilac Lollipop, Biscuit Bite, Pistachio Puff, Blueberry Burst, Stawberry Smudge, Berry Bliss SHOP NOW

03 Short Sleeve Bib from $37.95 at Abibi For the little one who treats every meal like a full-body experience, the Abibi Short Sleeve Bib delivers world-first baby bib innovation with a little extra coverage. With its patent-pending design, it protects collars, catches every crumb, shields little legs, and adds short sleeves to keep shoulders and arms safe from spills and splatters. Crafted from soft, lightweight, waterproof polyester, this bib is designed to handle all the mess without weighing your baby down. The clever internal collar flap stops food from sneaking down the neckline, while the split hem sits flat around highchair legs for a snug, practical fit. A high, double-lined catcher stays open to collect spills, and the extra length and width ensure maximum protection. With three adjustable neck sizes, the Abibi Short Sleeve Bib grows with your child, making it a lasting mealtime essential. Safe for babies and stress-free for parents, it’s free from PVC, BPA, BPS, and phthalates, and easy to clean — just wipe down after meals or toss in the washing machine. Abibi’s Short Sleeve Bib is proof that mealtime doesn’t have to mean a wardrobe change. Sizes: Fits 6-36 Months Colours: Sky Snack, Strawberry Smudge, Biscuit Bite, Pistachio Puff, Lilac Lollipop, Blueberry Burst, Berry Bliss SHOP NOW

