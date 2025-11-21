Missing for 78 days: Where Sarah Ferguson is hiding!

It’s been 78 days since, the former Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson has been spotted in public.

The one-time wife of disgraced royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince and Duke of York, is said to be drowning her sorrows at The Doghouse, a custom-built bar the former couple installed behind Royal Lodge.

“Sarah is spending quite a lot of evenings in The Doghouse,” an insider told The Sun this week. “She drinks in there with friends and staff to escape from what is going on in her life generally. And while she is there, she takes advice on what to do next.”

“Luckily Sarah has quite a few staff left working for her who really like her, and she is really leaning on them for support,” they added.

The insider also revealed the former Duchess of York is “not in a good place” and is panicking about what comes next.

The news comes after royal correspondent Phil Dampier revealed in his Woman’s Day column that the 66-year-old has turned to her favourite drink for support.

The former couple are said to be spending a lot of time apart, contemplating their separate futures. Credit: Getty.

“Sarah has been drinking a fair bit, but then she always has, loving Laurent-Perrier pink champagne,” a source told Dampier.

In the column, Dampier also claimed that Fergie is looking forward to dating again once she’s no longer living under the same roof as her ex-husband.

“And she’s now joking that when she lives separately from Andrew it will make it easier to date again,” a source told him. “She has quipped about becoming a ‘cougar’ and is on the lookout for a younger man who can satisfy her in every way.

“She wants someone to make her laugh again, but also attend to her romantic needs.”

The former couple are said to be spending a lot of time apart contemplating their separate futures.

“They are both spending a lot of time alone and it leads to loneliness and soul-searching,” the source told The Sun.

However, they come together for lunch and dinner to discuss their future plans and their “safety”. Sarah, in particular, is concerned about Andrew’s safety and believes that “dark forces” might target him because of his involvement in the Epstein files.

“It is probably far-fetched but she is s***-scared and massively on edge,” the source said.

Sarah is reportedly worried about Andrew’s safety. Credit: Getty.

While Fergie has turned to her favourite tipple for support, Andrew has reportedly joined dating apps looking for connection.

“I’m told Andrew is not too concerned and is saying he is now a free man,” Andrew Lownie, the author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, told Dampier. “He is going on dating apps and I think he might not move to Sandringham but might go elsewhere.

“Andrew was used to swanning around the globe on expenses and he had hundreds if not more than a thousand lovers, so being cooped up in Royal Lodge has been torture for him,” he added.

“He doesn’t drink, smoke or take drugs but sex has always been his thing — and of course now his downfall.”

While Fergie hasn’t been seen in public since the Palace announced it was stripping the couple of their royal titles and privileges, Andrew has been spotted going about his normal routines on the Palace grounds.

He is also reportedly demanding that he keeps his royal staff including “a cook, a housekeeper and a secretary-cum-butler, plus gardeners” and has the “right to roam, rather than being confined to quarters” when he relocates to Sandringham in the new year.



