Camilla’s fury: ‘I’m the Queen, not Kate!’

She lit up the table with her megawatt smile,” royal editor Ingrid Seward remarked of the Princess of Wales, Catherine’s “golden” appearance at the state banquet honouring US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

Advertisement

But it was Ingrid’s later comments, that Kate “is definitely showing traits of being a remarkable future queen” that are said to have enraged the current queen Camilla, with insiders revealing tension between the two women at the heart of the monarchy is growing by the week.

“All eyes were on Kate – there’s absolutely no doubt about that. Both Trump and Melania were in raptures over her and she literally held court like the queen she’ll soon be to perfection. She was glowing, charming and made everyone feel comfortable, well, almost everyone,” Woman’s Day’s royal insider spills.

“The actual queen, Camilla, was not as enchanted and did little to hide her frustration at being completely eclipsed – there were moans and groans behind the scenes at how well Kate was doing, because everyone knew it would go down like a lead balloon at the debrief afterwards. Kate showed who the real star of the show is, and it was impossible not to notice the contrast.”

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

FAIRYTALE MOMENT

All the stops were pulled out for the historic visit, which involved a 120-strong horse carriage to mark Trump’s arrival at Windsor Castle and Kate, resplendent in a golden opera coat and the Lover’s Knot tiara – was given the full spotlight, seated tactically next to the president.

“She was seated next to Trump. And when he gave his speech, he kept talking about the queen – and kept looking at Kate… for Donald Trump, Kate is already queen!” Bethan Holt, author of The Duchess Of Cambridge: A Decade Of Modern Royal Style comments.

Our source adds, “To be fair to Camilla, she has a right to be upset. She and Charles went through hell preparing for that state visit and it feels like Kate and William get to swan in and take all the credit.

“It’s frustrating for Camilla, to want her husband to shine during his short tenure as King, only for Kate and William to dominate it all. Kate’s suddenly back after her treatment and her presence is feeling very “queenly”. It’s easy to dismiss this as jealousy, but Camilla and Kate have never had a close relationship. Camilla is fed up with being outshone, but she should be warned to mess with Kate at her own peril.”

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.