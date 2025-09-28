Camilla’s fury: ‘I’m the Queen, not Kate!’

She lit up the table with her megawatt smile,” royal editor Ingrid Seward remarked of the Princess of Wales, Catherine’s “golden” appearance at the state banquet honouring US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.
But it was Ingrid’s later comments, that Kate “is definitely showing traits of being a remarkable future queen” that are said to have enraged the current queen Camilla, with insiders revealing tension between the two women at the heart of the monarchy is growing by the week.
“All eyes were on Kate – there’s absolutely no doubt about that. Both Trump and Melania were in raptures over her and she literally held court like the queen she’ll soon be to perfection. She was glowing, charming and made everyone feel comfortable, well, almost everyone,” Woman’s Day’s royal insider spills.
“The actual queen, Camilla, was not as enchanted and did little to hide her frustration at being completely eclipsed – there were moans and groans behind the scenes at how well Kate was doing, because everyone knew it would go down like a lead balloon at the debrief afterwards. Kate showed who the real star of the show is, and it was impossible not to notice the contrast.”
FAIRYTALE MOMENT
All the stops were pulled out for the historic visit, which involved a 120-strong horse carriage to mark Trump’s arrival at Windsor Castle and Kate, resplendent in a golden opera coat and the Lover’s Knot tiara – was given the full spotlight, seated tactically next to the president.
“She was seated next to Trump. And when he gave his speech, he kept talking about the queen – and kept looking at Kate… for Donald Trump, Kate is already queen!” Bethan Holt, author of The Duchess Of Cambridge: A Decade Of Modern Royal Style comments.
Our source adds, “To be fair to Camilla, she has a right to be upset. She and Charles went through hell preparing for that state visit and it feels like Kate and William get to swan in and take all the credit.
“It’s frustrating for Camilla, to want her husband to shine during his short tenure as King, only for Kate and William to dominate it all. Kate’s suddenly back after her treatment and her presence is feeling very “queenly”. It’s easy to dismiss this as jealousy, but Camilla and Kate have never had a close relationship. Camilla is fed up with being outshone, but she should be warned to mess with Kate at her own peril.”