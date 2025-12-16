Insider on tiny Camilla footage detail that shows Harry and Meghan feud is OVER

It was a tea party to remember – with royalty and Santa as the hosts.

When Queen Camilla and Father Christmas hosted a party at Clarence House for children suffering from lifelong and life-limiting conditions on December 11, it was only natural there’d be heartwarming photos and video of the occasion to remember it by.

Indeed, Camilla – wearing emerald green – was snapped laughing as she received a bow-topped gift from the man in red.

Later, she chatted happily to children and their families – who are being supported by Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity – in the living room of her and King Charles’ London home.

Camilla received a gift from Santa. (Credit: Getty)

There, amongst a collection of frames on one gleaming table, sat a photo that many may not have been expecting to see: a white-rimmed black and white snap of Charles walking Meghan Markle down the aisle on her and Harry’s 2018 wedding day.

Next to it was a second image, showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex together with other family members during the christening of the now seven-year-old Prince Louis.

According to royal expert Richard Eden, the placement was no accident.

Instead, he claims it marks a new chapter aimed at slowly rebuilding relations with the Sussexes.

Insiders say the photo is an ‘olive branch’. (Credit: Getty)

Titled “Project Thaw”, Eden told the Daily Mail the plan aims to “warm up the Duke and Duchess’ frosty relationships with the rest of the Royal Family and with the British people”.

“My sources say the new risk assessment could result in taxpayer-funded police protection being restored to the Sussexes,” Eden went on, adding that it is expected the Sussexes would “spend much more time in Britain than previously”.

Now insiders have added fuel to the fire, telling Woman’s Day that Camilla is reluctantly on board with the plan – and the placement of the photo of Meghan and Charles front and centre in the living room of Clarence House is a signal that she’s ready for a truce.

“This is what Charles wants but it’s not easy for her, nor is it something she particularly wants to do,” the source says.

“But she knows she’s not the only one who will have to move forward from several very serious hurts should Harry and Meghan return back into the fold.

The Christmas tea party sent a subtle sign to the Sussexes. (Credit: Getty)

“This is her way of sending an olive branch to Harry and Meghan and personally letting them know she considered them ‘family’.

“Camilla is willing to forgive, but she will never forget what was said in ‘Spare’ – and the pain they caused in the lead-up to the Queen’s death,” the source adds.

“Camilla’s willing to let things go – for now – because even she knows how happy it will make Charles to have Harry back home – and even more important to bond with his long-lost grandchildren.”

