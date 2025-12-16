Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s panic: “Our dads are dying!”

With news that Thomas Markle is out of intensive care after an emergency leg amputation, sources confirm Prince Harry is “struggling to cope with the fallout” of Meghan’s reaction.

He’s determined to fix their shattered relationships with both their ailing dads, Thomas, 81, and King Charles, 77.

HOSPITAL DASH

Just days after Thomas endured the emergency surgery, Harry scored a major win when the UK Home Office approved a full review of his protection detail, the first since 2020.

“It’s opened up a whole new world of opportunities for Harry to be able to bring his family back to the UK,” says an insider.

“But it’s made it even more unacceptable that Meghan’s estrangement from her family continues. Harry can’t bear that their dads are suffering and they’re forbidden from helping.”

While friends admit Harry’s not seeing the full “truth about this ongoing theme in their familial relationships”, he takes the safety of his family very seriously. “It’s easy to see why he and Meghan fear the Markles’ history of selling stories to the press.”

Thomas, who’s been estranged from Meghan since a 2018 fake wedding photo scandal, underwent below-the-knee amputation on his left leg on December 3 in the Philippines after a severe infection turned life-threatening.

His son, Thomas Markle Jr, confirmed the “life or limb” ordeal to the UK press, adding that his father now faces a massive uninsured medical bill.

Thomas Sr himself sent a public message to Meghan from his hospital bed, pleading for a reconciliation, saying, “I don’t want to die estranged.”

The 44-year-old duchess was branded “heartless” for not visiting, but friends are quick to defend her on this occasion.

“Anything she does with her family is sold to the papers the next day,” a friend explains. “This isn’t about caution, it’s about safety and the fact she’s been getting more online threats proves it. This could have been handled completely differently but, instead, Meghan’s again on the back foot with the Markles.

“It’s typical of them to throw out a GoFundMe page rather than ask for her help privately.”

But Harry’s had enough of siblings getting in the way of them reconnecting with their dads. “He can’t bear all the negative press Meghan’s getting,” adds the friend.

“He’s still siding with her over everything, thinking she’s being treated unfairly but his security review has opened the door to a homecoming with his family.”

The reassessment could restore armed escorts for UK visits in the new year and friends say the opportunity has Harry urging Meghan to reconcile with Thomas Sr.

“It’s shocking they’re in identical situations with both their dads facing close calls with death,” adds the pal. “Harry knows it’s time to bury the hatchet with them both and even Meghan’s starting to agree.”

