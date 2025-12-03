EXCLUSIVE: Inside Andrew’s plot to ruin the royal Christmas!

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is digging his heels in for a seat at the Sandringham Christmas table.

He might be on his way out of Royal Lodge, but Andrew is not going down with an invite to the royal family’s Christmas dinner at Sandringham for him, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice, and their respective families.

“He says it’s the very least that he, Sarah and the children deserve, even if he begrudgingly accepts they’re no longer allowed to use their titles and that they won’t be living in Windsor come the turn of next year,” a royal insider reveals to Woman’s Day.

“Andrew’s still in a state of shock and denial in so many ways, he can’t believe his time as a royal is well and truly over now and that the family don’t want him darkening the door ever again, especially over the holidays when they’re trying to relax and be a family.”

The former prince is demanding a seat at the table. (Credit: Getty)

Royal insiders say Andrew is now out to get as much money as he can from Charles, as he holds onto the family heirlooms his mother gifted him while she was alive.

“At this point his biggest priority is to hold onto anything and everything he can, he’s pushing for as much money he can get from Charles and refuses to hand over any of the trinkets and family jewels that his mother bequeathed to him during her lifetime,” a source spills.

“He’s also kicking up a major stink over Camilla’s role in all this, saying it’s obvious she wants the estate for herself and he’ll be damned if she’ll get away with punishing him and his family for the sake of her own greed.

“It’s a major headache for Charles and William especially, who just want him gone at this point and they’re now worried he’s going to sabotage the holidays for everyone.”

The news comes just days after it was announced that Andrew has been officially been stripped of his final remaining titles and honours.

The former prince has had his membership with the prestigious Order of the Garter cancelled and his Knight of the Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order removed.

Back in October, Andrew announced he had given up all his royal titles, including those of Prince, and Duke of York.

Andrew won’t go down without a fight. (Credit: Getty)

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” Andrew said in an official statement by Buckingham Palace.

Andrew’s statement continued: “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.

“As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.﻿”

