Princess Charlotte’s love for Netflix’s K-Pop Demon Hunters celebrated at Buckingham Palace

Princess Charlotte has a new favourite movie – Netflix’s smash hit K-Pop Demon Hunters!

The animated musical sensation, currently the most popular film on the streaming platform with over 236 million streams, has captured the attention of the young royal and her fans alike.

The news of Charlotte’s interest in the film emerged thanks to a six-year-old fan, Ivy Brown, who reached out to Kensington Palace with a heartfelt letter.

Ivy called K-Pop Demon Hunters the “best movie ever” and asked if Princess Charlotte had seen it. To her delight, a reply arrived within a week.

The reply from Kensington Palace read, “Dear Ivy, The Prince and Princess of Wales would have me thank you for your lovely letter to their daughter, Princess Charlotte.

“It was interesting to learn a little about yourself and your generous words of support for Princess Charlotte were greatly appreciated.”

The letter also revealed a surprising connection: the song Golden from K-Pop Demon Hunters was played during the iconic Changing the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace!

The letter concluded, “It was most thoughtful of you to take the trouble to write as you did. Their Royal Highnesses would have me send their warmest thanks and very best wishes to you and your family.”

Ivy said of the response, “I think that Charlotte loves K-Pop Demon Hunters, so I’m happy.” She treasures the letter and keeps it safe in the kitchen.

Proudly, she even brought it to show-and-tell at school, impressing her classmates. “I told my friends that I had a letter from Princess Charlotte and they were like, ‘Really?’ Then I showed it to them and they were like, ‘Wow!’”

Her mother, Louise Brown, described the moment as “lovely” and said Ivy was “ecstatic” to receive such a personal note from the Palace.

K-Pop Demon Hunters, an animated musical blending storytelling with catchy K-pop tunes, has taken the world by storm and now appears to have enchanted one of Britain’s youngest royals.

The inclusion of the film’s soundtrack in the traditional British ceremony was a sweet nod to Princess Charlotte’s interests!

