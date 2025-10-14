K-Pop Demon Hunters Is Taking Over Our Screens – But Will There Be A Sequel Or Live-Action Version?

From the moment K-Pop Demon Hunters landed on Netflix in June, it was an instant hit.

The dances went viral on TikTok with thousands of people recreating them. The soundtrack topped the Billboard chart, making history as the first soundtrack to have four songs in the top 10 in the top 100. And now, the animated film has been in Netflix top 10 for more than 15 weeks consecutively, becoming Netflix’s most-watched film of all time with more than 325 million views.

Pretty impressive, don’t you think?

For many super-successful animations, often the next step is to make a live-action version. But, according to the co-creator of K-Pop Demon Hunters, Maggie Kang, a live-action remake isn’t on the cards.

““There’s so many elements of the tone and the comedy that are so suited for animation,” Kang explained to the BBC.

“It’s really hard to imagine these characters in a live-action world.

“It would feel too grounded. So totally it wouldn’t work for me.”

Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. (Image: Netflix)

Thankfully for die-hard fans, Kang says it’s likely that we’ll see Rumi, Mira and Zoey hunting demons again.

While she prefaced that there was “nothing official we can talk about”, she believes that “there’s definitely more we can do with these characters in this world”.

“Whatever it will be, it will be a story that deserves to be a sequel, and it will be something that we want to see,” Kang said.

In case you’ve somehow missed the hullabaloo about K-Pop Demon Hunters, let us explain.

K-Pop Demon Hunters is an animated musical film about a super-famous K-Pop music group called Huntr/x. While they’re known around the world for their musical ability, when they’re not performing to thousands of screaming fans, they lead secret lives as demon hunters to protect their supporters from dangerous demons.

It’s their job to use their voices to keep a magical barrier called the Honmoon intact to protect humans from the demon world. Despite their star-power being at an all-time high, Huntr/x has their work cut out for them when a group of demons secretly pose as a shockingly handsome boy band named the Saja Boys.

Together, Huntr/x must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise. (Image: Netflix)

The Saja Boys are using their catchy tunes and good looks to win over the masses and hopefully destroy the Honmoon.

With its quick dialogue and catchy tracks, K-Pop Demon Hunters is worth a watch — even if animation or muscials aren’t your thing. Trust us.

To find out what all the fuss is about, you can watch K-Pop Demon Hunters on Netflix.

