Everything to know about the record-breaking film K-Pop Demon Hunters

With catchy songs and a captivated audience, K-Pop Demon Hunters has taken the world by storm.

Just weeks after launching on Netflix, the film has become the most-watched original animated film on the platform. Now, the Sony Pictures animation is headed to the big screen in a sing-along special at Hoys Cinemas.

So before the songs get stuck in your head, here’s everything you need to know about the popular film.

Selling out stadiums or fighting crime, this trio are always ready. (Credit: Netflix)

What is the plot of K-Pop Demon Hunters?

K-Pop Demon Hunters tells the story of girl group Huntr/x, a global singing sensation with millions of fans. But away from the music, the members Rumi, Mira and Zoey are secret demon hunters, fiercely protecting the world from supernatural forces.

But these demons aren’t in plain sight, they’re disguised and hard to track down. Including their greatest enemy yet, demons disguised as a rival boy band who could bring harm to their world.

This irresistible boy band have got dangerous moves. (Credit: Netflix)

Who has been cast in the K-Pop Demon Hunters film?

Arden Cho, known for her roles in Teen Wolf as well as music career, stars as Rumi, the lead vocalist of Huntr/x. She’s also the daughter of a demon father and demon hunter mother, who was also a K-pop idol. Rumi’s signature weapon is a saingeom sword.

May Hong, who is known predominantly for her modelling career as well as appearances in Broad City and Hacks, stars as Mira, the lead dancer of the group. She comes from a wealthy background but has a complicated relationship with her parents. Her signature weapon is a gokdo polearm.

Ji-young Yoo, best known for her work in Moxie and Expats, stars as Zoey, the lead rapper and lyricist of Huntr/x. Zoey is Korean-American born, raised in California. She wields shinkal throwing knives.

Lending their voice to the film are stars Ji-young Yoo, Arden Cho and May Hong (Photo by Ricky Middlesworth/ Netflix).

Why is K-Pop Demon Hunters so popular?

If you haven’t heard the songs yet, you’re surely about to as the soundtrack continues to climb the Spotify charts.

The film’s viral song, “Golden” reached No. 1 on the US Billboard Charts and the soundtrack continues to hold the No. 1 spot on the ARIA Album Chart, a consecutive five weeks running. Seven tracks from the album are in the Top 20 Singles Chart. There’s no time like the present to tune in!

That, combined with an exciting fantasy story, there’s plenty to enjoy!

Don’t mess with the Demon Hunters. (Credit: Netflix)

Where can I watch K-Pop Demon Hunters?

K-pop Demon Hunters is available to stream on Netflix and will head to Hoyts cinemas for a sing-a-long special from August 23.

Will there be a sequel to K-Pop Demon Hunters?

Given its immense popularity worldwide, it’s highly likely there will be a sequel. But directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans have yet to confirm any news. Stay tuned!

