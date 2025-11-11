EXCLUSIVE: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie unite to stage a family intervention: “They have no choice”

There’s trouble brewing behind the gates of Royal Lodge – and this time, it’s not Prince Andrew under the microscope. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be joining forces in a desperate bid to rein in their wayward parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, before things spiral even further out of control.

“Beatrice and Eugenie have no choice,” one insider tells Woman’s Day. “They have to stop their mum from embarrassing them all again. They feel the only way is an ‘intervention’-type meeting with their husbands Edo and Jack – and quite literally take control.”

(Credit: Backgrid)

The sisters, who have always been known for their loyalty to their parents, now appear to be drawing a firm line. After years of standing by both Andrew and Fergie through scandal and upheaval, the York girls reportedly feel that enough is enough.

According to sources close to the family, Beatrice and Eugenie are “heartbroken” but practical.

“They simply cannot have their mum hiring teams of people to resurrect what was essentially a fake career,” the insider continues. “Not when she has no funds – it’s a gamble that will not pay off this time. It’s over for Sarah, and the sooner she realises it, the better.”

Fergie, who still lives at Royal Lodge despite Andrew’s ongoing financial and legal headaches, is said to be struggling. Friends whisper that she’s been spending long evenings at a nearby pub – the Doghouse, chatting with locals and staff in a bid to keep loneliness at bay.

“She’s been isolating herself within the Lodge, begging staffers to stay longer because she’s so lonely,” says the insider. “She’s so angry with Andrew that he’s demanded she be kept away from him, which is upsetting her even more.”

(Credit: Getty)

Fergie has also allegedly confided that she fears for her and Andrew’s safety amid mounting financial strain and the loss of official protection. It’s a situation that’s reportedly pushed Beatrice and Eugenie to act before things unravel further.

“They’re worried about their mum and how she’s going to handle this ultimatum,” says a family friend. “She’s always been the one making the decisions – but not anymore. Beatrice and Eugenie have leverage now.”

And that leverage is reportedly their children.

“Sarah adores her grandkids and the feeling’s mutual, so it would be devastating for everyone involved if they were to keep them away from her,” the insider explains. “But on this occasion, if Sarah doesn’t wake up and start pulling her head in a bit, they might be prepared to make that sacrifice.”

It’s a drastic move, but one that shows just how serious the situation has become.

“They have to if they want to salvage any reputation – for themselves, their husbands, and their kids,” the source adds. “They’ve already been tainted by association, and Charles has made it clear there’s only so much patience left.”

(Credit: Getty)

And will Beatrice and Eugenie continue to let Andrew and Fergie see their grandchildren? It’s a question the sisters have reportedly discussed.

“They love their mum and dad, but they’re mothers themselves now,” says a friend. “If Sarah or Andrew’s behaviour starts affecting their kids, they won’t hesitate to limit contact.”

For Andrew, who remains largely reclusive at Royal Lodge, such a decision would be a devastating blow. For Fergie, whose entire identity has become wrapped around being a doting grandmother, it would be even worse.

So, where does that leave Beatrice and Eugenie? Both women are said to be “anxious but determined,” doing their best to manage two parents who seem increasingly out of control.

“The girls are worried this could tip their mum over the edge,” says the source. “But they also know they can’t just stand by anymore. They’ve got their own families to protect now.”

