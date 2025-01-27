Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark has announced his engagement to his new partner Chrysí Vardinogianni.

The news comes just nine months after the Greek royal’s shock divorce from Princess Tatiana after more than 13 years of marriage.

(Credit: Getty)

HELLO! confirmed on 22 January that Prince Nikolaos, 55, had proposed to Chrysí, who is the daughter of shipowner Giorgos Vardinogiannis and Agapi Politi.

Chrysí is a longtime close friend of the Greek royal family, and even attended the wedding of Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar last year.

It has been revealed that the new couple are planning to tie the knot “in a very private ceremony” attended by only “close friends and family.”

HELLO! reports that they plan to wed extremely soon, on 7 February 2025.

(Credit: Getty)

Chrysí announced her split from her first husband Konstantinos Markoulakis in December 2023, while Prince Nikolaos announced his divorce from Princess Tatiana in April 2024.

Local Greek newspaper Proto Thema published footage of the new couple walking down the street together on 17 January 2025, while also alleging that Chrysí joined Nikolaos at his father King Constantine’s memorial service back in February 2024.

(Credit: Getty)

Prince Nikolaos’ new romance comes after his split from Princess Tatiana after nearly 14 years together.

“Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage,” the statement, released by the Greek royal family, read. “Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years.

“The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship. They will continue to live and work in Greece, a place where they both feel at home. The family will always be at their side. Thank you very much for your respect and discretion.”

The former couple were together for many years before they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2010.

