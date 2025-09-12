“The King wasn’t sure if he wanted to meet Harry until the last minute,” confirms royal correspondent Phil Dampier

It was all over in 54 minutes.

But as a first step to a family reconciliation the meeting in London between the King and his prodigal son Prince Harry went as well as can be expected.

The pair chatted over a cup of tea and an organic biscuit from Charles’s Highgrove range of products.

They both agreed to keep the contents of their chat at Clarence House a secret, but only time will tell if Harry keeps his side of that bargain.

Phil Dampier has been a royal correspondent for 30 years. Credit: supplied.

If he breaks that trust we will be back to square one, but for now let’s give him the benefit of the doubt.

Certainly Harry’s PR people will regard his four day visit to the UK as a triumph.

He seemed happy and relaxed with a ready smile for those he met.

King Charles wasn’t sure whether he would meet with Prince Harry until the last minute. Credit: Getty.

He fulfilled his commitments with charity WellChild, made a $2 million donation to Children in Need, drew a shout of “we love you Harry” from one admirer, and most of all, met his dad for the first time in 19 months.

When asked how his father was he tactfully replied “great thanks” instead of speculating about his health as he did in May by saying “ I don’t know how much longer my father has.”

His spin doctors will feel his mission was accomplished and the lines of communication established for future talks.

But I have to strike a note of caution.

I’m told that the King wasn’t sure if he wanted to meet Harry until the last minute.

He was in London for his ongoing cancer treatment and to carry out some royal duties, and only found time to see Harry when he felt emotionally capable of dealing with him.

“He had wriggle room to opt out of a meeting, citing his work and treatment, but at the end of the day he does want to make peace with his son, who is his flesh and blood, and so he clearly decided to go ahead” an insider told me.

The King was deeply hurt by some of Harry’s attacks, particularly on his wife Queen Camilla, in his Spare autobiography and interviews with Oprah Winfrey and Netflix.

But he is a Christian at heart, who believes in forgiveness, and deep down he probably feels some guilt for the mess he made of Harry’s childhood following his divorce and Diana’s death.

There is of course one, or should I say two elephants in the room.

It was the first meeting between the monarch and his youngest son in 19 months. Credit: Getty.

The public won’t accept Harry and Meghan back as working royals, and neither will his brother Prince William.

I don’t think Meghan wants to return to the UK as she knows how unpopular she is.

And so Harry’s claims that a lack of police protection prevents him from bringing her and his children Archie and Lilibet to the UK are irrelevant.

Personally I don’t think William will ever forgive Harry for his actions, which included branding his wife Kate a racist.

When William becomes King it wouldn’t surprise me if he doesn’t invite Harry to his Coronation, strips him of his titles and tries to remove him from the line of succession.

Harry knows this and that’s why it’s so vital for him to repair the damage with his father while he can.

