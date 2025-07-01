When news broke last week that Prince Harry is set to extend an olive branch to his family with an invite to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, palace insiders gave a sigh of relief hoping that the years of infighting might finally draw to a close.

But in true Prince Harry, 40, fashion, it seems his well intentioned decision to formally invite his family could end up causing even more problems.

(Credit: Getty)

BIRTHDAY BUST-UP

According to the Daily Mail, the royals are set to receive an email invite to the legendary games “later this month” so they’re given “the best possible chance of attending” since the King, 76, and Prince William’s schedules are often drawn up years in advance.

The source reveals, “Harry has agreed that Invictus should extend an invitation to his family. Invictus hopes the royal family will come along to support the wounded veterans taking part. Harry is hopeful his father will set aside their differences to attend the Invictus Games and support veterans. The royals have always been hugely supportive of Invictus and proud of what Harry has achieved in that arena. This is one olive branch from him that might be reciprocated.”

But unfortunately for Harry, his event coincides with Queen Camilla’s 80th birthday, which takes place on the last day of the games, July 17. It’s likely plans will already be in place for the King to host a special celebration for his beloved wife on her milestone birthday.

“There’s no doubt Harry will not bat an eye over this clash with Camilla’s big birthday, it genuinely is by accident. But if it puts Camilla’s nose out of joint a little bit, then Harry’s not going to be too upset about that.

“He’s hoping it will only stop Wills and Charles from going to the closing ceremony – and he’d much prefer to have his dad officially open it,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

It’s no secret Harry and Camilla have had a fractious relationship but he might be making a mistake putting Charles in a position to make a choice, says the insider. “Camilla will always win over Harry, especially after he trashed her in Spare.

“It’s still manageable, though, and Harry’s told organisers he’ll do whatever it takes to have them there – even sit at the opposite end of the stadium if that’s what they want. This is about honouring our heroes.

“He’s desperate to make amends and clearly he’s willing to play a long game if that’s what it takes. He’s risking everything doing this – especially at home because wife Meghan’s not happy about it at all.”

(Credit: Getty)

FORGIVE & FORGET?

As for whether the King is able to forgive and forget all that his son has done, royal expert Ingrid Seward says, “The King might attend to show support for the Armed Forces and congratulate Harry on the most significant success in his life.

“The only reason the King is wary of associating with his son is that he no longer trusts him not to repeat their private conversations, as he has done in the past. This goes for all the working members of the family.”

Meanwhile, royal reporter Katie Nicholl notes, “The King absolutely wants a relationship with his youngest son and with his grandchildren. He has an incredible capacity for forgiveness and he wants to be magnanimous in all of this and therefore there’s certainly a possibility the King might consider attending Invictus.”

But it remains to be seen whether Prince William will be so forgiving and call a ceasefire with his estranged brother and his wife, Meghan.

