From royal announcments to ‘brave’ jam: The wildest moments from Meghan’s new interview

The internet is buzzing after the Duchess' latest interview.
Meghan Markle’s latest Harper’s Bazaar profile was meant to mark a polished new chapter, but instead, it’s gone gloriously viral for all the unexpected, cinematic, and slightly unbelievable moments sprinkled throughout.

From being formally announced in an empty house to cappuccino art featuring her own face, this interview has everything.

Here are the standout moments everyone’s talking about.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
(Credits: Getty)

The royal announcement… to an audience of one

The moment that truly broke the internet: writer Kaitlyn Greenidge reveals she arrived at a friend’s Upper East Side home for their second meeting and was met with a full, formal introduction.

“The house manager announces, ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house,” Kaitlyn recounts.

Brave… jam? Meghan turns a kitchen moment into a life lesson

Meghan leans into the origin story of her lifestyle brand As Ever, explaining that it was all born from a simple pot of jam simmering away in her Montecito kitchen.

Now, she hopes the origins of her lifestyle brand inspire her children, telling the magazine, “I hope they see the value of being brave.”

“They saw it when the jam was just a pot on the stove, bubbling.”

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 25: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex with their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.
(Credits: Getty)

The cappuccino with… her own face

During their Beverly Hills Hotel sit-down, described by Greenidge as a “calculated choice” for its see-and-be-seen reputation, a waiter arrives with a cappuccino topped with a photorealistic image of Meghan from her 2019 South Africa tour.

Meghan laughs and says, “I recognise this picture. That’s from our trip to South Africa,” before snapping a photo.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 04: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga)
(Credits: Getty)

Did she invite herself to Paris Fashion Week?

Meghan also let slip that she texted designer Pierpaolo Piccioli to ask to attend the Balenciaga show.

“I was excited for him,” she explained. “I reached out and I said, ‘Happy to come and support you’. We kept it a secret, and it was really fun.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios on October 09, 2025 in New York City.
(Credits: Getty)

Harry’s Love Story Moment

The profile includes a surprisingly tender detail: Meghan placing her hand on her heart when she talks about Harry.

“No one in the world loves me more than him,” she shared. “He’s always going to make sure that he has my back.”

