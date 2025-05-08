Princess Charlotte and King Charles have grown close over the years, as the King has now been spending more time at Windsor Castle.

Born to Prince William and Princess Catherine in 2015, the now 10-year-old brought a lot of joy to the family, being Charles’ first granddaughter.

Royal author Ingrid Seward shared with People magazine that King Charles, “once wanted a daughter.”

“I would think he has a very nice relationship with his granddaughter.”

At the young age of 10, the Princess is already undergoing royal duties with poise and grace, with the insider sharing with People, “She’s a natural and has taken to royal events like a duck to water.”

The Princess has also taken authority in keeping her younger brother, Prince Louis, in line at royal engagements, with Princess Catherine sharing that Charlotte “is the one in charge.”

Much like Charles’ sister Princess Anne had to do with her three brothers, with a royal commentator sharing with Hello! that Charlotte, “reminds me of the Princess Royal [Anne], as she’s a strong character and able to tell her brothers what to do.”

“Because Charlotte is the first princess to be above a living brother in the line of succession, she is growing up with a sense of responsibility. She is great pals with George and Louis, but also a sensitive and clever sister who can guide and help them.”

In Andrew Morton’s book, Diana: Her True Story, Princess Diana speaks of finding out the gender of their second child, Prince Harry and that they were expecting a second boy.

“I knew Harry was going to be a boy because I saw on the scan.

“Charles always wanted a girl. He wanted two children, and he wanted a girl.”

In 2024, the King was seen wearing a friendship bracelet, one of which the Princess had also been photographed in, with people speculating that Charlotte had made it for her grandfather.

An ode to Charles can also be seen in the Princess’ name, whilst her full name, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, has a tribute to her grandmother and great-grandmother, Charlotte is the feminine version of Charles.

As well as being a nod to some of the current Royal family, Charlotte’s name dates back to Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, who was the longest ever Queen Consort of Great Britain.

Currently, behind her father, Prince William, and brother, Prince George, Charlotte is the third in line to the British throne, which came after a change to the Succession to the Crown Act.

This amendment took place in 2013 to include females who are directly born to members of the British royal family in the line of succession.

