All George, Charlotte and Louis want for Christmas is for King Charles to be well again

Royal cuties George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven, are so excited their grandpa is getting better, they’re planning a string of surprises for Charles!

“They want to make this Christmas one he’ll never forget. They’ve been rehearsing a special carols performance around the tree led by George, and Louis has framed his annual portrait of the King. Charlotte’s been in charge of the decorations and it’s all hearts, angels and ribbons with lines from the King’s favourite poems,” a source told us.

The news comes after King Charles announced he’s reducing his cancer treatment, 18 months after first being diagnosed.

“Today, I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders’, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year,” he said.

“This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the 50% of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives.”

Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024, after it was discovered during a routine prostate procedure. He has been undergoing treatment ever since. He initially took a break from public duties, but resumed public events in April 2024.

Despite undergoing treatment for almost two years, the 77-year-old has shown little sign of slowing down. This year he has kept a full schedule, travelling to Italy and Canada and hosting a record number of state visits.

Over the past two years, the King has spoken before about the emotional impact of cancer, calling it “daunting and at times frightening,” while praising the compassion of medical staff and carers.

On the weekend, the King celebrated an early Christmas lunch with Queen Camilla, Prince William, Duchess Catherine, George, Charlotte and Louis, and 50 other members of the royal family including his nieces Beatrice and Eugenie.

