Prince Louis’ cute hobby – and it’s not what you might expect!

Kate Middleton has revealed that Prince Louis has a cute new hobby.

Kate was spending time with Melania Trump, and a group of Scouts, at Frogmore Gardens in Windsor Castle when she revealed that Prince Louis is currently obsessed with collecting conkers — the round, brown seeds of the horse chestnut tree.

The Princess of Wales and the First Lady of the United States were chatting to the group about their own scouting experiences while they made artwork together in the garden.

During the conversation, Kate told Chief Scout Dwayne Fields that 7-year-old Louis loves collecting conkers and hiding them about the house.

“We keep finding conkers in cupboards, in his bed — conkers everywhere!” she said, before continuing on to say he even puts the conkers in his toy trucks and plays with them.

Kate, who is also a keen beekeeper, then built bug houses with the children, with the help of the First Lady.

Louis’ cheeky personality made him an instant fan favourite. Credit: Getty.

“I like bees, do you think bees will come into your hotel?” she asked one boy, before adding: “Where can they make their honey?” to which the boy replied: “Down here,” pointing to the bottom of the cardboard structure.

After they finished their activities, the children were served oat and cranberry biscuits that were baked using the Princess’s own honey. The First Lady gave each child a neckerchief and a pot of honey from the US, while the scouts presented her with her own neckerchief to take back to the United States.

The first meeting between Kate and Melanie happened on the second and final day of the US president’s UK trip.

The 43-year-old briefly met Melanie on the first night of the US State Visit when the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted the Trumps before escorting them to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Victoria House.

Prince Louis is the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales and he quickly became a fan favourite due to his cheeky personality.

Prince Louis is often the source of funny anecdotes: Credit: Getty.

Whether he’s pulling faces from the balcony of Buckingham Palace or stealing the show with animated expressions during formal ceremonies, Louis has a knack for turning even the most regal of events into cute and memorable moments.

He had royal watchers giggling at this year’s celebrations of VE Day, as he pulled faces on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Later, he was caught mimicking his older brother as he slicked his hair back.

And the young royal ended up getting a stern talking to from his mum after his antics during the 2023 Trooping the Colour.

