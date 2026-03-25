Buckingham Palace plans party while Prince Archie celebrates solo

There will be two very different scenes unfolding on May 6.

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In London, the gates of Buckingham Palace will open for one of the season’s most elegant traditions – a royal garden party hosted by King Charles III.

Guests will gather on manicured lawns, dressed in their finest, sipping tea beneath spring sunshine as part of a long-standing celebration of public service.

On the very same day, thousands of kilometres away in California, Prince Archie will quietly turn seven.

(Credit: Getty)

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While palace staff prepare for a grand occasion filled with hats, handshakes and royal formality, Archie’s birthday is expected to be a low-key family affair at home in Montecito.

He will celebrate with his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and his younger sister Princess Lilibet, far removed from the royal spotlight.

Who will attend the King’s garden party remains unknown for now – guest lists are typically confirmed on the day. But the symbolism of the date has not gone unnoticed.

Since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States, contact between Archie and his grandfather has been limited.

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Their last confirmed meeting came during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 – a brief moment that also marked Charles’ first time meeting Lilibet.

In a candid BBC interview last year, Harry spoke openly about the distance within the family and his hope to repair it. He said he wanted reconciliation, admitting life is too short to hold onto conflict.

At the same time, he made clear that any step forward would depend on the wider Royal Family. Security disagreements, he suggested, remain one of the key sticking points.

However, there have been small signs of movement. Last September, Harry and his father reportedly spent about an hour together over tea at Clarence House.

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(Credit: Instagram)

Back in California, Archie’s birthday celebrations are expected to stay simple and personal.

Meanwhile, the royal calendar presses on. The May 6 gathering is just one of several garden parties scheduled at Buckingham Palace this season, with more set for May 8 and May 12.

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