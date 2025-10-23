EXCLUSIVE: Bea and Eugenie “worried sick” about Fergie

The drama continues to unfold in the house of York.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are “worried sick” about their mother’s mental health, royal correspondent Phil Dampier tells Woman’s Day in his exclusive column,

“Andrew and Sarah have brought it on themselves by their behaviour, but there’s only so much a human being can take without breaking down,” Phil revealed a friend close to the family told him. “Their daughters are worried sick about them.”

The sisters are said to be worried about their mother’s mental health. Credit: Getty.

Princess Beatrice was spotted driving into Royal Lodge last week to visit her parents after it was announced that Prince Andrew would no longer be using his royal title. Fergie also lost her titles, prompting her to update her X account to remove the reference to the ‘Duchess of York’, changing her handle from @SarahTheDuchess to @sarahMFergie15.

The move came after Phil revealed Fergie was “on the edge of a nervous breakdown” in his column last week.

“I’m told she has been on the edge of a nervous breakdown,” he wrote in the column. “I can reveal her older sister Jane has recently flown over from Australia to comfort her in the UK.”

Last week, just days before Virginia Giuffre’s memoir was released, Prince Andrew announced he would no longer use his royal titles or honours after a “family discussion”.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family,” he said in an official statement by Buckingham Palace.

“I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life,” the statement continued. “With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.

The sisters have been supporting their parents during the fallout of Virginia Giuffre’s book. Credit: Getty.

“As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.﻿”

It’s believed the decision was made alongside both King Charles and Prince William, and other members of the royal family.

Virginia’s memoir has since been released and it includes the claim Prince Andrew saw having sex with her when she was just 17 as his “birthright”. Andrew has vehemently denied her allegations and settled the matter out of court in 2022, without accepting liability.

Read Phil Dampier’s full column here.

