Strangers helped me get out of debt!

In 2017, Nataasha’s financial situation became so bad that she struggled to afford groceries.

Wanting to improve her spending habits, Nataasha read The Barefoot Investor and shared her journey to start saving money on Instagram.

Her followers helped to keep her accountable and within months she’d drastically cut down her spending and reduced her debt.

Nataasha Torzsa, 33, from Brisbane, Qld, shares her story below.

Scanning my groceries through the self-serve checkout, I panicked.

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They’d cost more than I had in my account.

Please, not the dreaded declined message again, I grimaced.

As an admin assistant, I earned a decent wage, but money ran through my fingers like sand.

Me before I started the debt free journey. (Image: Supplied)

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If I was ever caught short, I’d whip out my credit card, even though it cost me a bomb in interest.

“Next payday, I’m giving my finances a good once over,” I’d vow.

But as soon as my wages hit my account, I’d be off spending again.

It was 2017, and aged 27, my finances were a mess.

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My credit card had reached its $5k limit and I had a $12,000 car loan.

Sitting on a heap of debt with no savings, I confessed all to a work colleague.

“Read The Barefoot Investor,” Juleena said.

That book became my financial compass, demystifying how to manage money in simple terms.

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I was a shopaholic and bought a lot of clothes. (Image: Supplied)

I started following the #debtfreecommunity on Instagram, and inspired, I set about creating a meticulously detailed spreadsheet.

Every transaction, no matter the size, was added up and categorised.

This led to an epiphany about my spendthrift ways. I realised how much I spent on takeout and coffee every day. Not to mention what I spent on clothes – I was addicted!

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Imagine how much I could save just by making a few tweaks, I thought.

Devising a realistic budget, I allocated enough money for each category.

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I resolved that no matter what, I’d stick to it.

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One of the biggest takeaways from the book was the importance of being accountable.

So, over dinner with Mum and Dad I told them all about my plans to pay off my debt and start saving.

My next step was sharing my journey on Instagram.

The amount of shoes I owned was ridiculous. (Image: Supplied)

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I posted detailed info about how much I earned and planned to save, and how I spent money.

Knowing I’d have to confess to buying that cheeky cheeseburger on the way home from work was enough to make me reconsider!

Within three months, I had cut my spending on food by 56 per cent.

It was daunting sharing my finances with strangers but people were encouraging.

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“You’ve helped me get better with my spending,” loads said.

Me and my son Ryan. (Image: Supplied)

Within a year of sticking to my budget and taking a second job, I was able to pay down $6935 of debt and sock away $5920 in savings!

Today, I’ve paid off all my debt and my priority is saving up for my first home.

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As a solo mum to my boy Ryan, three, I’ve just gone back to working full-time. I reckon at the rate I’m going, I’ll have a deposit in a year.

Learning to care for my money has been a life lesson.

Like any new habit, starting was the hardest part.

Instagram: @tashagetsfrugal

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NATAASHA’S TOP TIPS

At the end of each day, write down each transaction you made, categorise them, and at the end of the month add them up. Do this for three months – you’ll know where you’re spending your money and what areas you could cut back on. Ask yourself: Do I really need this?

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