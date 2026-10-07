Mum’s warning: ‘Uber Eats order exposed my teen’s groomer’

IN SHORT When there was a knock at her door, Beki was confused – she wasn’t expecting anybody.

But the delivery driver insisted the Uber Eats takeaway was for her daughter, Mia, 15.

With no idea where her teen would’ve got the money, Beki went to Mia’s room to investigate.

What unravelled was a chilling realisation her daughter was being groomed.

Now, Beki Giunta, 34, from the Gold Coast, Qld, wants every parent to read her warning.

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Relaxing on the couch with my partner and our toddler, I was surprised by a knock on the door.

It was 8pm on a weeknight and we weren’t expecting anyone.

Opening the door, I was met by an Uber Eats driver holding a burger and chips.

“I don’t think that’s for us,” I laughed.

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“Order for Mia,” he explained.

Surprised to hear my daughter, 15, had ordered takeaway, I took the bag from the driver.

Read more: Ex held my mum and kids for random

Mia had been connected the stranger through a friend (Photo: Supplied).

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“Where would Mia have got the money for this?” I asked Corey, 35.

“No idea,” he replied.

I went to Mia’s room to investigate.

“What’s this about?” I asked, holding up the takeaway.

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“It’s not a big deal, Mum,” she muttered. “You just put this person’s name into the Uber Eats app and you get free food.”

“What? That doesn’t sound right,” I replied.

Taking one look at my daughter’s nervous face, I knew there was more to the story.

“Tell me what’s going on, so I know you’re safe,” I encouraged her.

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An online groomer sent free Uber Eats to Mia (Photo: Supplied).

“Okay, there’s this guy on TikTok who said he’d give me free food if I talk to him,” she mumbled.

Mia explained that she’d been connected with this stranger through a friend.

She knew he was an adult, but had never met him and didn’t know his name or what he looked like.

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Taking her phone, I read through their messages.

I’ll send you presents if you say nasty things to me, Princess, the man had written to her.

I felt sick to my stomach.

Clearly, this man was a ‘paypig’, someone who gets off on being degraded and giving away money.

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“Mia, this is a paedophile trying to groom you and now he knows where you live,” I explained. “This is really serious.”

“I’m sorry Mum, it just seemed like a game,” she cried.

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Beki was terrified the online groomer knew where they lived (Photo: Supplied).

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Next day, after blocking the account, we went to the police station.

An officer explained the danger of grooming to Mia.

“Online paedophiles act like your friend and buy you gifts,” he said. “Once they gain your trust and you’re in debt to them, they want to meet up, that’s when it becomes really dangerous.”

As the account was anonymous, there wasn’t much the police could do, but they promised to come over straightaway if anything happened.

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Leaving the station, Mia was a mess, but I was glad she understood the seriousness of the situation.

Knowing that some pervert had our address terrified me.

We happened to be moving house in two weeks, but during that time, I barely slept a wink.

Thankfully, there were no signs of this predator.

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It terrifies me to think what might have happened if Mia met up with that creep. Her accounts are now all private and I regularly look through her phone.

Teens are still kids and as I much as I don’t like invading her privacy, it may already have saved her life.

I’m sharing our story as a reminder for parents to make sure they know what their kids are up to on their phones.

What are the warning signs of online grooming?

The eSafety Commissioner warns that children often don’t realise they’re being groomed. Someone may first build their trust or make them feel special, before asking for sexual content or trying to meet them in person.



Watch for red flags, including someone who:

– Offers your child money, gifts or other favours.

– Asks lots of personal questions or wants to know where they use their device.

– Encourages them to move conversations to private messages or another platform.

– Asks them to keep their relationship secret.

– Makes sexual comments or asks for sexual photos or videos.

– Pressures them to meet in person.



Keep the conversation open. Let your child know they can tell you if something uncomfortable happens online and that they won’t be in trouble for coming to you for help.



Source: eSafety.gov.au



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