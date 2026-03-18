How psychics found my missing peacock!

Donna treated her peacock Kevin as part of her family so when he went missing one morning, she started to panic.

Her own psychic abilities were not giving her any clues so she turned to some psychic friends for help about where to find Kevin.

Donna Abrahams, 55, from Inverleigh, Vic shares her story below.

The alarm on my phone woke me with a start.

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“It’s 6.30 already,” I cried, waking my husband Darren, 54. “But I didn’t hear Kevin.”

Our pet peacock, Kevin, usually had us up at the crack of dawn with his morning call.

Darren and I. (Image: Supplied)

“He must’ve had a lie in,” Darren laughed.

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Forgetting about it, I got ready for my day’s work as a psychic.

“Did Kevin say hello when you came in?” I asked my first client.

“Nope, I haven’t seen him,” she said.

As soon as the reading was over, I rushed to the kitchen to find Darren.

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“I’m a bit worried about Kevin,” I admitted. “I haven’t seen him all morning.”

“Let’s have a look around the property,” he suggested.

After our only child, Daniel, died in the womb 33 years ago, we’ve been unable to have kids.

Instead, we’ve adopted many pets including 23 cats and two precious peafowl.

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Our beautiful peacock Kevin. Image: Supplied)

Kevin was the last gift Mum gave me before she passed away.

Desperately, we roamed our six-acre property for hours, calling out Kevin’s name. I tried engaging my psychic abilities, but I kept coming up blank.

“My powers don’t work when it’s this personal,” I said to Darren, “but I can sense he’s alive.”

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We still hadn’t found him by dusk.

“He’s gone,” I sobbed.

“We’ll find him, love,” Darren said.

Next day, there was still no sign of Kevin.

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He had no reason to wander off as his girlfriend, Priscilla the peahen, is here, I thought.

Reaching out to my psychic friends online, I pleaded with them to search for Kevin.

We were lost without Kevin. (Image: Supplied)

He’s more than just a bird, he’s family, I wrote.

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My friend Margie used a pendulum over a map to find him.

He’s near a river, she messaged me.

Several of my other gifted friends suggested he’d been stolen but returned to a location near water.

“Let’s go to the river tomorrow,” Darren said.

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The next morning, Darren got up early to let our dog, Lincoln, outside.

Sprinting back into our bedroom, Darren could barely contain his joy.

“Lincoln ran straight to the end of the paddock. I went after him and heard Kevin,” he cried.

“That’s where Margie said he’d be!” I squealed, running to the car in my nightie and slippers.

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Directing Darren to the spot Margie indicated, I saw Kevin’s blue tail plumes.

“There he is,” I cried, sprinting over. “Stop him!”

Kevin in the car after we found him. (Image: Supplied)

Kevin ran towards the dam, but Darren chased him back towards me.

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I threw my arms around the bird and bundled him into the car.

“He’s so weak,” I said.

Driving back home, we put Kevin into his enclosure with Priscilla and gave him fresh food and water.

Maybe my friends’ intuition he was stolen was right. Why else would he have left?

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We’ve since put a GPS tracker on his leg, hopeful that it won’t happen again.

He’s back to full health and Priscilla has even laid eggs.

Perhaps we’ll have more peacocks to keep track of soon.

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