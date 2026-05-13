I saw Eurovision up close: Here’s why Delta Goodrem could be Australia’s first winner

There’s nothing quite like Eurovision. And depending on which fanbase you sit in, Delta Goodrem is arguably our most prolific entrant since Australia became part of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015. But in a world where Australia, a reasonably fresh, doe-eyed friend to the long-standing event, can the “Born To Try” singer really take out the title?

In short, yes, I believe she can.

Delta is a hot favourite to eclipse the competition. (Credit: Instagram)

Behind the scenes at Eurovision

In 2018, I embarked on the cross-country journey to Lisbon, Portugal to cheer on Jessica Mauboy who was Australia’s flagbearer for the spectacular event.

Eurovision was, and is, a world unto its own – over 150 million average viewers worldwide, a picturesque location and a plethora of individual talent on show. It’s the world’s biggest party and everyone wants to be invited.

Life is one big party at Eurovision! (Credit: Instagram)

Walking into the stadium, Australia was the minority when it came to excitable fans, perhaps reasonably so. We’ve been treading this sacred ground for 10 years, a blip in the 70 years of Eurovision. But I still remember thinking: “Jess could do this”. She has the vocals, the power pop ballad and the presence of a star.

But to my surprise and locals back home, the Australian Idol alum came in at 20th position, a robbery not seen since her fellow Idol star Ricki-Lee Coulter was voted off the reality series in 2004.

I saw how Jess lit up the stage at the pre-parties and rehearsals; her passion was remarkable. So, what went wrong? (Nothing in my humble opinion, but art is highly subjective) And why will Delta be any different to her predecessors?

We’ve got love for Jess Mauboy! (Credit: Instagram)

Perhaps what people (and I, at the time) don’t realise is just how technical the performance has to be to wow the judges. You can sing well, but the stage production is just as much part of you as the song. In the stadium, every performance was different but the more kitsch it was, the more memorable it became. For example, Israeli singer Netta Barzilai performed her catchy song, “Toy” in front of dancing cats and lycra-wearing dancers. She took home the title.

How will Delta Goodrem win?

There’s also the campaign before you even step onto the stage. Contestants must be innovative, charismatic and “on song” from the moment they’re announced. Press from all over the world want to hear your pitch and fans can decide your fate in an instant.

Delta’s fanbase goes back more than twenty years! (Credit: Carlotta Moye)

But herein lies the ultimate secret that gives Delta an edge over her competitors: an in-built and dedicated fanbase that can rally behind you.

THIS is where Delta Goodrem shines.

From the moment Delta appeared on Neighbours as Nina Tucker in 2002, fans across the UK and Europe knew her name. She had already secured a contract with Sony Music at the age of 15 and as her popularity grew, so did her fanbase.

The “Lost Without You” singer has sold over 9 million albums worldwide, with many charting in Australia, the UK, Spain, Sweden and Israel – to name just a few.

There’s plenty of power in this ballad. (Credit: YouTube)

Considering the public vote makes up 50% of the total score for each country (and fans cannot vote for their own country) and the other half coming from a jury, Delta has to rely on the rest of the world to get behind her. But she has been dancing into their hearts for more than two decades – longer than we’ve actually been involved in Eurovision itself!

Even famous UK TV presenter and Eurovision host Graham Norton recently admitted on The Joel Creasey Show that he thinks, “Australia might win”.

The singer and actress took home a TV WEEK Logie Award in 2003. (Credit: TV WEEK)

Delta Goodrem on her stage plans

Currently, bookmakers have her placed to make the top five as momentum builds in Vienna, Austria, where the competition is being held. Her official music video for “Eclipse” currently has 1.5 million views, and in the midst of it all, she announced her upcoming album, Pure, to be released later this year.

As for stage presence? “Eclipse” has all the elements to strike a chord with judges and fans. Plus, there’s a rumour Delta will levitate on stage. If true, that’s a memorable performance!

Speaking to TV WEEK before she jetted off to Vienna, Delta hinted at her plans.

Delta’s gorgeous gown was crafted with over 7,000 Swarovski crystals. (Credit: SBS)

“There’s been a lot to bring to life: the song, the outfits, the stage, the performance… I’m ready to see it in its glory. It’s funny, though, because the second the song came out, a lot of people had big suggestions for what I should do! Someone said: ‘She better have a wind machine!’ [laughs] So, I’ve definitely felt how much of a community there is and how involved people are.”

“I couldn’t have expected the level of arms around me,” she adds of the worldwide support. “It’s been awesome to have these moments with fans and other performers from around the world.”

I’ve seen the pandemonium in the thick of the action but now as a fan watching from home, I can feel it. There’s something in the air this year and if anyone can bring it home, it’s our girl Delta.