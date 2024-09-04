  •  
Collectable pieces to please any NRL fan come grand final time

A league of their own.
As we approach the 2024 NRL grand final – held on Sunday 6 October – there’s no better time to get behind your team.

From watches to rings to sculptures, these are TV WEEK‘s top picks for collectable pieces to shop to support your team this year!

01

Knights Levitating Sculpture

$249.95 at Bradford Exchange

Featuring the team logo, slogan and colours, a decorated disc hovers and rotates through electromagnets.

SHOP NOW

02

2023 Panthers Commemorative Men’s Ring

$249.95 at Bradford Exchange

Celebrate the Panthers’ record-breaking wins with this officially licensed NRL ring with 24K gold-plated accents, Svenka crystals and the NRL logo.

SHOP NOW

03

Sea Eagles Men’s Ring

$199.95 at Bradford Exchange

Officially licensed sterling silver-plated Sea Eagles ring with the club emblem and team colours recreated in vibrant enamel with engraving. Gift box included.

SHOP NOW

04

Sharks Sport Master Watch

$249.95 at Bradford Exchange

Hand-crafted in footy-tough stainless steel, with the official team emblem and powered by precision quartz movement.

SHOP NOW

05

Rabbitohs Woody Wagon

$179.95 at Bradford Exchange

Hand-crafted limited-edition 1:18-scale “Cruising To Victory” Woody Wagon sculpture with official NRL logos and colour.

SHOP NOW

06

Bulldogs Wall Clock

$299.95 at Bradford Exchange

Features the club logo and a forward bursting through the doors at the top of every hour.

SHOP NOW

07

Dragons Sports Master Watch

$249.95 at Bradford Exchange

Hand-crafted in footy-tough stainless steel with the official team emblem and powered by precision quartz movement.

SHOP NOW

08

Wests Tigers Welcome Sign

$199.95 at Bradford Exchange

First-of-a-kind, personalise this officially licensed Wests Tigers welcome sign with your family name.

SHOP NOW

09

2021 Panthers Commemorative Women’s Ring

$249.95 at Bradford Exchange

Officially licensed NRL ring with 18K gold-plated accents, glittering crystals, team colours and logo. Gift box included.

SHOP NOW

10

Cowboys Charm Bracelet

$249.95 at Bradford Exchange

Thirteen hand-crafted charms gleam with rich 23K gold-plating and sparkling crystals.

SHOP NOW

Not your team? No problem – just head to Bradford Exchange for more.

