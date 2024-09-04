As we approach the 2024 NRL grand final – held on Sunday 6 October – there’s no better time to get behind your team.
From watches to rings to sculptures, these are TV WEEK‘s top picks for collectable pieces to shop to support your team this year!
01
Knights Levitating Sculpture
$249.95 at Bradford Exchange
Featuring the team logo, slogan and colours, a decorated disc hovers and rotates through electromagnets.
02
2023 Panthers Commemorative Men’s Ring
$249.95 at Bradford Exchange
Celebrate the Panthers’ record-breaking wins with this officially licensed NRL ring with 24K gold-plated accents, Svenka crystals and the NRL logo.
03
Sea Eagles Men’s Ring
$199.95 at Bradford Exchange
Officially licensed sterling silver-plated Sea Eagles ring with the club emblem and team colours recreated in vibrant enamel with engraving. Gift box included.
04
Sharks Sport Master Watch
$249.95 at Bradford Exchange
Hand-crafted in footy-tough stainless steel, with the official team emblem and powered by precision quartz movement.
05
Rabbitohs Woody Wagon
$179.95 at Bradford Exchange
Hand-crafted limited-edition 1:18-scale “Cruising To Victory” Woody Wagon sculpture with official NRL logos and colour.
06
Bulldogs Wall Clock
$299.95 at Bradford Exchange
Features the club logo and a forward bursting through the doors at the top of every hour.
07
Dragons Sports Master Watch
$249.95 at Bradford Exchange
Hand-crafted in footy-tough stainless steel with the official team emblem and powered by precision quartz movement.
08
Wests Tigers Welcome Sign
$199.95 at Bradford Exchange
First-of-a-kind, personalise this officially licensed Wests Tigers welcome sign with your family name.
09
2021 Panthers Commemorative Women’s Ring
$249.95 at Bradford Exchange
Officially licensed NRL ring with 18K gold-plated accents, glittering crystals, team colours and logo. Gift box included.
10
Cowboys Charm Bracelet
$249.95 at Bradford Exchange
Thirteen hand-crafted charms gleam with rich 23K gold-plating and sparkling crystals.
Not your team? No problem – just head to Bradford Exchange for more.