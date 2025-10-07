How colourful clothing can boost your mood this spring

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

We all know the power of a great outfit – but did you know your clothes can actually lift your mood too?

This spring, it’s all about joyful dressing, where vibrant colours, flowing silhouettes, and playful prints meet feel-good fashion.

THE PSYCHOLOGY OF COLOUR

Turns out, what you wear can literally change how you feel. Colour psychology shows that different hues can influence your mood, energy, and even confidence.

Warm tones like coral, pink, and orange bring energy and excitement – perfect for days when you need a little pep in your step.

Cool shades like soft blue and green are calming and great for more mindful, relaxed moments.

Bold contrasts (think mustard and teal or fuchsia and navy) spark creativity and confidence.

SPRING’S MOOD-BOOSTING MUST-HAVES

Designers are embracing this philosophy with clothes that are as fun to wear as they are stylish. Think:

Flowing maxi and midi dresses

Relaxed kaftans

Eye-catching prints

Easy, breezy wide-leg pants

These versatile staples make it easy to express your personality while feeling comfortable and confident.

FASHION THAT FEELS LIKE YOU

Australian fashion boutiques like Kabana are leading the charge in colourful, expressive dressing.

Based in Brisbane, Kabana curates joyful collections from labels like Rubyyaya, LulaSoul, LulaLife, and Itami – all designed with comfort, colour, and individuality in mind.

“Colour has the ability to shift how we feel – sometimes instantly,” says Melissa Anderson, founder of Kabana and designer behind Rubyyaya. “We want women to feel vibrant, confident, and joyful in what they wear.”

From bold printed dresses for a girls’ lunch to soft pastel tunics for a lazy Sunday, Kabana’s pieces make dressing for your mood simple – and fun.

WEAR WHAT MAKES YOU FEEL GOOD

Fashion shouldn’t be complicated. When you choose colours and styles that reflect how you want to feel, getting dressed becomes a form of self-care.

So this spring, ditch the grey and go for garments that spark joy. You might be surprised how much a splash of colour can brighten your whole day.

