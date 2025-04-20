The real impact of falls and how to prevent them at home

Falls are a leading cause of injury-related hospitalisation and injury-related deaths, particularly for people over the age of 65. As we get older, our likelihood of falls increases.

Advertisement

However they are also preventable, and lifestyle changes and modifications around the home can make a significant difference.

With falls month currently underway, it’s a timely reminder that we all need to be aware of the risks as we get older.

Along with taking steps to prevent falls from occurring, it’s also important to know what to do if a fall takes place.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

What causes falls in older people?

Falls can happen at any age, but as we get older changes to our mobility and health can increase the risk of one occurring.

Poor nutrition, not drinking enough water and not keeping physically active can also increase the risk.

Don’t ignore a fall

If you’ve had a fall, it’s important to tell your doctor even if you feel OK.

They can identify any issues that may have contributed to your fall, and suggest preventative measures to reduce the chance of it happening again in the future.

Advertisement

Personal alarms

If you experience a fall, immediate access to help can vastly improve your health outcomes.

A MePACS personal alarm with 24/7 monitoring means someone is always available to answer your call after a fall.

The Solo Connect personal alarm is delivered on a Samsung Galaxy watch that includes falls detection, GPS and wellness apps for peace of mind. Visit mepacs.com.au.

(Credit: MePACS)

Advertisement

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDS

Around six out of 10 falls occur in and around the home, so get into the habit of looking out for potential hazards. These may include but are not limited to:

Check the lighting: Ensure walking areas are well lit in and outside your home, and that light switches are easy to reach. Wear sunglasses and a hat to reduce glare when going out in daylight.

Ensure walking areas are well lit in and outside your home, and that light switches are easy to reach. Wear sunglasses and a hat to reduce glare when going out in daylight. Watch for trip hazards: Remove trip hazards such as loose rugs and mats, bed coverings that touch the floor, electrical cords and hoses or other objects left on the lawn. Repair uneven areas like stairs or flooring.

Remove trip hazards such as loose rugs and mats, bed coverings that touch the floor, electrical cords and hoses or other objects left on the lawn. Repair uneven areas like stairs or flooring. Remove slippery surfaces: Clean up spills immediately, remove slippery flooring and place slip-resistant mats in the bathroom.

Clean up spills immediately, remove slippery flooring and place slip-resistant mats in the bathroom. Ensure things are in reach: This includes soap and shampoo, along with bedside lights, walking frames and the telephone.

This includes soap and shampoo, along with bedside lights, walking frames and the telephone. Remove unstable furniture: Make sure anything that might be used as an aid for balance is completely sturdy. Use chairs with solid armrests that you can leverage to get in and out of.

Make sure anything that might be used as an aid for balance is completely sturdy. Use chairs with solid armrests that you can leverage to get in and out of. Chat to your doctor about your concerns: An occupational therapist can also assess your home to identify risks and recommend suitable modifications like installing a rail in the bathroom. Visit Occupational Therapy Australia at otaus.com.au for a list of practices in your area.

An occupational therapist can also assess your home to identify risks and recommend suitable modifications like installing a rail in the bathroom. Visit Occupational Therapy Australia at otaus.com.au for a list of practices in your area. Make use of resources: Government websites such as Health Direct have links and information on falls care and prevention. Home Fast has a free online assessment tool to help you check your risks at home. To learn about available government support, visit myagedcare.gov.au.

PREVENT FALLS AT HOME

Chat to your doctor about ways to prevent falls from occurring. Some recommended steps could include:

Lifestyle changes: These include following a well-balanced diet and keeping physically active. A physiotherapist can advise you on an appropriate exercise regimen.

These include following a well-balanced diet and keeping physically active. A physiotherapist can advise you on an appropriate exercise regimen. Dietary adjustments: This could include supplements such as vitamin D and calcium to reduce your risk of fractures.

This could include supplements such as vitamin D and calcium to reduce your risk of fractures. Medications review: Your doctor or pharmacist can advise you on any potential side effects from medications such as dizziness or unsteadiness, and assess if any changes are required.

Your doctor or pharmacist can advise you on any potential side effects from medications such as dizziness or unsteadiness, and assess if any changes are required. Podiatry assessment or eye check-up: Changes to your feet can affect balance, while alterations to your vision can increase your risk of a fall occurring.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.