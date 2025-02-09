We all know that fresh food is good for us, but how much do we really eat?

Currently, only 6.5 per cent of Aussies are meeting their recommended five vegie serves each day.

While that means most of us are in good company, it also means we’re missing out on a crucial component of a healthy diet.

In fact, dietitian Susie Burrell says the single most powerful way to improve your nutrition and support your weight control is to double your intake of fresh food. Here, she shares 10 strategies to pack more plants into your day.

1. Order online

One of the biggest barriers to eating fresh produce is having it readily available and fresh at home. If you regularly find yourself running out, perhaps it is worth considering a regular order online from your local market.

Not only is this a cost-effective solution, you are guaranteed seasonal, fresh produce delivered to your door.

2. Cut them up immediately

If you cut up vegetables, such as carrots and celery, and place them in a bowl in the fridge or middle of the kitchen bench, you will find the whole family munches on them just because they’re there.

3. Have backups

Frozen vegetables are a great backup and can be just as good nutritionally as fresh vegetables if cooked correctly.

Steam frozen vegetables lightly and use minimal water, as the vitamins will leach into water as they are being cooked. Frozen peas, carrots and broccoli can be added to most dishes including stir-fry, omelettes and grills.

4. Dress them up

Vegetables do not have to be served steamed or soggy with no flavour. There is nothing wrong with baking in a little olive oil, serving with a light cheese sauce or stir-frying with oyster or hoisin sauce for flavour – do not be scared of making them taste good.

5. The afternoon munchies

Many of us overindulge in dips, potato chips and other tasty nibbles at the end of the day, especially as we are preparing dinner.

When the late-afternoon munchies hit, try snacking on crunchy fresh vegetables with low-fat dip. Not only will you fill yourself up so you don’t overeat at dinner, you’ll have taken care of a couple of serves of vegetables each day.

6. Order extra when eating out

Most restaurants and takeaway options, like pizza, steak and noodles, will not include enough vegetables. Always order extra sides of vegetables to add to your meal or add salad to barbecue, chicken, pasta or pizza to balance your meal nutritionally.

7. Add them at lunch

Plain wraps, sandwiches, crackers and sushi are healthy lunch choices but they won’t be supplying the amount of bulk from vegetables and salad that you need.

Try taking an extra tomato, cucumber and capsicum to work to add to your lunch and notice how much more satisfied you feel at the end of the meal.

8. Half-plate rule

Remember, half your dinner plate should be filled with salad or vegetables, no exception.

9. Soup or salad?

Studies have shown that starting the meal with a plain broth-style soup or salad can reduce your calorie intake at the main meal by up to 20 per cent!

10. Juice it

If all else fails, a vegetable juice made primarily with vegetables (not fruit), such as tomatoes, celery, carrots and beetroot, is an extremely nutritious addition to the day – so start juicing!

Edited extract from The 30 Day Reset Plan by Susie Burrell $39.95, available online at susieburrell.com.au

