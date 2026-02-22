Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Lifestyle

How to make TV WEEK your preferred source on Google

Want more of your favourite TV news and celebrity stories when you search on Google?
Brand logo of TV WEEK
TV Week logo with white text on a red background. Profile
Loading the player...

Google now allows you to choose your preferred news sources — making it easier to see more stories from the publishers you love.

Advertisement

If you turn to TV WEEK for the latest TV news, celebrity interviews, streaming recommendations and exclusive behind-the-scenes updates on all your favourite shows, you can now let Google know you’d like to see more of our stories when they’re relevant to your searches.

The best news? It takes less than a minute.

Why choose TV WEEK?

Since 1957, TV WEEK has been Australia’s most trusted and iconic source for television news and entertainment.

From our beloved weekly print magazine to our dynamic digital platform, TV WEEK keeps Australians connected to the shows they love and the stars behind them. With unrivalled industry access, exclusive celebrity interviews, behind-the-scenes insights and breaking entertainment news, we deliver stories you won’t find anywhere else.

Advertisement

Our expert team lives and breathes television. We don’t just report on TV — we celebrate it. If you’re passionate about entertainment, obsessed with the latest plot twists, or eager to stay ahead of what’s trending, you’ve come to the right place.

Make TV WEEK your preferred source on Google and never miss a moment of the entertainment you love.

How to add TV Week as a preferred source

  1. Visit Google’s Source Preferences page
  2. Search for nowtolove.com.au
  3. Select nowtolove
  4. Save your selection

You can add TV Week as your preferred source here.

Advertisement

Why set preferred sources?

When you choose your preferred publishers, Google is more likely to show their stories in your search results – particularly in Top Stories.

By selecting TV WEEK, you’ll see more of:

  • Breaking TV news
  • Exclusive interviews and spoilers
  • Reality TV updates
  • Streaming recommendations
  • Red carpet moments

You can update your preferred sources at any time.

Advertisement
TV Week logo with white text on a red background.
Profile TV WEEK team

Australia’s biggest and greatest TV guide, launched in 1957 and has become a powerhouse in print and digital. As a trusted source of information, TV WEEK covers all the latest in television and film. The magazine features a comprehensive TV guide, industry news, spoilers, celebrity interviews, reality tv and streaming. Let TV WEEK end the mindless scrolling and guide you to your next binge-worthy watch.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement