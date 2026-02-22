How to make TV WEEK your preferred source on Google

Google now allows you to choose your preferred news sources — making it easier to see more stories from the publishers you love.

If you turn to TV WEEK for the latest TV news, celebrity interviews, streaming recommendations and exclusive behind-the-scenes updates on all your favourite shows, you can now let Google know you’d like to see more of our stories when they’re relevant to your searches.

The best news? It takes less than a minute.

Why choose TV WEEK?

Since 1957, TV WEEK has been Australia’s most trusted and iconic source for television news and entertainment.

From our beloved weekly print magazine to our dynamic digital platform, TV WEEK keeps Australians connected to the shows they love and the stars behind them. With unrivalled industry access, exclusive celebrity interviews, behind-the-scenes insights and breaking entertainment news, we deliver stories you won’t find anywhere else.

Our expert team lives and breathes television. We don’t just report on TV — we celebrate it. If you’re passionate about entertainment, obsessed with the latest plot twists, or eager to stay ahead of what’s trending, you’ve come to the right place.

Make TV WEEK your preferred source on Google and never miss a moment of the entertainment you love.

How to add TV Week as a preferred source

Visit Google’s Source Preferences page Search for nowtolove.com.au Select nowtolove Save your selection

You can add TV Week as your preferred source here.

Why set preferred sources?

When you choose your preferred publishers, Google is more likely to show their stories in your search results – particularly in Top Stories.

By selecting TV WEEK, you’ll see more of:

Breaking TV news

Exclusive interviews and spoilers

Reality TV updates

Streaming recommendations

Red carpet moments

You can update your preferred sources at any time.

