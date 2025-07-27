Your weekly horoscope for July 28 – August 3, 2025

Wondering what the stars have in store for you this week? Whether you’re stepping into a fresh chapter, navigating matters of the heart, or simply craving a little clarity, the universe is sending you all the right signals.
Tap into this week’s horoscope for personalized, zodiac-based insights. With a sprinkle of cosmic wisdom, you’ll be ready to take on the days ahead with confidence, grace, and that celestial glow.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Whoa there, Leo. Neptune, the planet of escapism, is casting a hazy glow over your sign, so watch those celebratory drinks – and that spending. On the upside, your senses are coming alive. Music should sound better than ever, so why not catch a show?
STAR TIP: Leave major decisions for next week, when new details could come to light.
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
As they say, appearances can be deceptive. Neptune might be blowing a problem out of proportion, but unless you want a battle on your hands, think twice before taking up arms. Don’t get caught up in the fuss, for everything should look brighter next week.
STAR TIP: Crystals like smoky quartz and amethyst should help to keep you grounded.
Libra
September 24 – October 23
As the sages say, make hay while the sun shines. Of course, being busy and productive is good, but don’t totally overload yourself. It’s all about finding balance this month, and asking for help when you need it – socially, at work and on the family front.
STAR TIP: August’s visionary stars could spark some inspired ideas, so pay attention.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Talk about chatty! It’s meetings and calls galore, but with Mercury still reversing, don’t be forced into making hasty decisions. Shopping sprees or bargain holidays might prove tempting, but after a recent flurry of activity, your credit card may need a rest.
STAR TIP: If you’ve been ignoring a health or dental issue, get onto it.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
Feeling a tad restless? A hankering to relocate or retrain could take hold this month, and through spring it’s only going to grow stronger. Start researching a few options if you’re keen, or satisfy those itchy feet with plenty of day trips and offbeat excursions.
STAR TIP: Auctions and second-hand stores might turn into treasure troves this month.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
Change is in the air and your determination is ramping up, making August the perfect month to launch into healthy habits. Activities that involve other people should be real winners, while for couples, a shared goal might get you both excited. Leap on in!
STAR TIP: Mulling over a money-making idea? With a little more tweaking, it could work.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Goodbye comfort zone! A situation that’s been stressing you out might soon transform into excitement. Just remember to stay flexible, and if need be, have plan B ready to roll. With sentimental stars ablaze in your chart, why not start organising a reunion?
STAR TIP: Relax! A new colleague or teammate might prove to be a breath of fresh air.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Don’t get caught up in malicious gossip or power plays. Luckily, the stars should help you to unwind, with good food setting the scene for fun. With Venus spinning into your pleasure zone, the winter weather is heating up.
STAR TIP: Stay tuned for a surprising announcement or revelation coming to you as we near Friday.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
This month is “August-fest” for you… the annual call of the cosmos to cast your worries aside and embrace that playful, cheeky streak. As a childlike enthusiasm takes hold, bonds should strengthen, both at home and socially. Why not throw an impromptu party?
STAR TIP: Singles, as your flirtatious side grows, speed dating might prove to be fun.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Someone close may be going through a turbulent time, but don’t let yourself be drawn into their negative mood. Luckily, Venus’ entry into warm-and-fuzzy Cancer should bring a rush of feel-good vibes so plan a long lunch or big night out!
STAR TIP: If you’re into crystals, hold a tiger’s eye to visualise possibilities for the future.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Physical should be your theme song for August. As the sun soaks up a sunny Leo vibe, your energy levels should lift. Work off some stress by throwing yourself into something worthwhile. Fundraisers, fitness drives… people will follow your lead.
STAR TIP: Lucky you! Something you’ve been wanting for ages is heading your way.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Getting to the bottom of things might feel like hard work, and you’re not the only one digging around. Keep files under lock and key and watch out for scams. But it’s not all serious – if a romantic flame needs rekindling, plan something special for Saturday.
STAR TIP: Even out rollercoastering emotions with a moonstone ring or pendant.