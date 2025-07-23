Curb the kitchen chaos with the best pantry and fridge organisers on the market

Between juggling countless ingredients, beverages, and cooking tools, your kitchen can quickly become a chaotic maze where items disappear into forgotten corners.
That’s where pantry and fridge organisers come in: they offer a smart storage solution, keeping you on top of all your kitchen essentials.
What are the benefits of pantry and fridge organisers?
There are many reasons why pantry and fridge organisers are a great investment.
Beyond creating a tidy appearance, they can help to reduce food waste as everything has its designated place and remains visible, meaning you’re less likely to discover forgotten and expired items.
They’re also great for storage! You can often stack containers on top of one another, maximising your storage space in your pantry and fridge.
Most importantly, when you can instantly locate any ingredient, meal preparation becomes faster, more enjoyable, and infinitely less stressful.
The best pantry and fridge organisers to shop in Australia
01
10-Pack Clear Pantry Organiser Bins with Lids and Spoons
$67.95 at Big W
These innovative fridge storage containers are the perfect solution for kitchen organisation.
Made from safe, BPA-free materials, they maximise your fridge space while keeping food fresh with airtight seals that prevent odors and cross-contamination.
Sizes: 10 pack
Colour: Clear
Material: Plastic
Key features:
- BPA-free and durable plastic
- Stackable
- Perfect for both indoor and outdoor use
02
Kitchen Pro Denny Cube Storage Canister Starter Set 24pc
$149.95 (usually $349.95) at Kitchen Warehouse
Although a little on the pricier side, these pantry organisers are the perfect storage solution for everything from spices to pasta to leftovers.
They come in a pack of 24 with various shapes and sizes, and they’re currently 57% off!
Sizes: 24 containers; 3x 500ml, 2x 800ml, 3x 1 litre, 2x 1.2 litre, 3x 1.7 litre, 2x 2.3 litre, 1x 3.1 litre, 8x 150ml
Colour: Clear with white lids
Material: Plastic
Key features:
- BPA-free and durable plastic
- Stackable
- Removable lids with integrated loop handles
03
SimpleHouseware 4 Pack Clear Fridge Refrigerator Organiser Pantry Storage Containers
$29.87 at Amazon Australia
This organiser is one of the best pantry and fridge storage solutions thanks to its see-through design that lets you instantly identify contents.
The convenient cutout handles also make for easy transport, and the durable unbreakable material resists cracks and damage.
Sizes: 2 pack, 4 pack, 8 pack; 30L x 15W x 8.6H cm
Colour: Clear
Material: Plastic
Key features:
- Side handles make them easy to carry
- Durable and sturdy material
- Suitable for fridge, cabinet, pantry, shelves and more
04
The Cooks Collective Airtight 7 Piece Food Canister Set
$39 (usually $79.95) at Myer
This set includes seven stackable containers in four different sizes, each featuring a silicone airtight seal system that keeps food fresher for longer while preventing leaks.
Made from BPA-free materials and safe for temperatures from 0°C to 64°C, these dishwasher-safe canisters are perfect for storing any type of food.
Sizes: 7 canisters; 2x 500ml, 2x 800ml, 2x 1.2 litre, 1x 1.9 litre
Colour: Clear with white lids
Material: Plastic
Key features:
- Silicone airtight seal lock system
- Airtight and leakproof
- Stackable
- BPA free
- Dishwasher safe
05
OXO Pop 2.0 10 Piece Set
$149.99 (usually $299.99) at House
This set offers versatile storage with ten different container sizes to accommodate everything from bulk items to small leftovers.
The stackable design maximises your storage space efficiently, and the sturdy construction ensures these containers will last for years of daily use.
Sizes: 10 piece set; 1x 2.8 litre, 1x 2.7 litre, 1x 2.2 litre, 1x 4.4 litre, 2x 1 litre, 2x 600ml, 2x 400ml
Colour: Clear with white lids
Material: Plastic
Key features:
- BPA and toxin free
- Airtight
- Stackable