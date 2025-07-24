Elevate your everyday with stylish homewares from Kmart

Elevate your everyday with Kmart’s latest homewares launch!

This fresh, new collection is packed with stylish, affordable pieces designed to bring a modern touch and practical vibes to every corner of your home.

Whether you’re after cosy cushions, sleek storage solutions, or eye-catching décor, there’s something here to refresh your space without breaking the bank.

Ready to give your home a quick and easy update? Dive into Kmart’s new arrivals and discover the perfect finds to make your space truly yours!

(Credit: Kmart)

LOUNGE ROOM

Style living rooms with intention. Combine comfort and character using clean lines, warm textures, mood lighting and interesting décor for a comfortable space.

(Credit: Kmart) Nate Coffee Table $65 from Kmart Choose a coffee table with dual tiers and vertical cut-out details like the Nate Coffee Table. It offers a minimalist look that adds both style and storage to your space. SHOP HERE (Credit: Kmart) Amiri Portable Rechargable Lamp $19 from Kmart Brighten any room with this sleek, rechargeable lamp. It offers effortless style and on-the-go lighting wherever you need it. SHOP HERE Advertisement (Credit: Kmart) 2 Pack Lemon Vase Framed Canvas $19 from Kmart Add a cheerful touch to your space with vibrant framed art. It instantly brighten lounge, kitchens, dining areas, or any room. SHOP HERE (Credit: Kmart) Mali Lounge Chair $179 from Kmart Create a cosy corner with the Mali Lounge Chair. It’s perfect for casual spaces, bedrooms, or reading nooks. It’s foam and pocket spring seat offers soft support. What’s more, you can take it home in the back of your car, it literally starts expanding within minutes of unboxing, and reaches full comfort in just 72 hours. Amazing! SHOP HERE

KITCHEN

Elevate your kitchen with a blend of function and style with dinnerware and appliances that complement your colour scheme for a cohesive look. Use colour and shapes to bring tables to life.

(Credit: Kmart) Retro Bench Mixer $69 from Kmart Make baking a breeze with this handy mixer. Excellent for whipping up everything from cupcakes to pancake batter with ease and of course, a touch of vintage charm. SHOP HERE (Credit: Kmart) Ornate Tumbler Glasses (Set of 6) $14 from Kmart Elevate your table setting with this glass set. The intricate design and soft green hue offer charm and style while enjoying your favourite beverage. SHOP HERE (Credit: Kmart) 12-Piece Dinner Set $29 from Kmart Create a fun and cohesive table setting with this dinner it. The subtle striped design looks stylish and brings offers a fresh approach to everyday dining and casual get-togethers. SHOP HERE Advertisement (Credit: Kmart) Floral Bowls (Set of 2) $8 from Kmart Use these sweet little floral bowls to serve snacks and brighten up your daily dining experiences with their lovely, eye-catching design. SHOP HERE (Credit: Kmart) 1.75L Retro Blender $39 from Kmart The Retro Blender sits attractively on kitchen bench tops, blending vintage style and modern performance. SHOP HERE BEDROOM Transform your bedroom into a sanctuary with lovely linens, soothing scents and ambient lighting to create a restful retreat.

