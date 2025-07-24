Elevate your everyday with stylish homewares from Kmart

Elevate your everyday with Kmart’s latest homewares launch!
This fresh, new collection is packed with stylish, affordable pieces designed to bring a modern touch and practical vibes to every corner of your home.
Whether you’re after cosy cushions, sleek storage solutions, or eye-catching décor, there’s something here to refresh your space without breaking the bank.
Ready to give your home a quick and easy update? Dive into Kmart’s new arrivals and discover the perfect finds to make your space truly yours!
LOUNGE ROOM
Style living rooms with intention. Combine comfort and character using clean lines, warm textures, mood lighting and interesting décor for a comfortable space.
Nate Coffee Table
$65 from Kmart
Choose a coffee table with dual tiers and vertical cut-out details like the Nate Coffee Table. It offers a minimalist look that adds both style and storage to your space.
Amiri Portable Rechargable Lamp
$19 from Kmart
Brighten any room with this sleek, rechargeable lamp. It offers effortless style and on-the-go lighting wherever you need it.
2 Pack Lemon Vase Framed Canvas
$19 from Kmart
Add a cheerful touch to your space with vibrant framed art. It instantly brighten lounge, kitchens, dining areas, or any room.
Mali Lounge Chair
$179 from Kmart
Create a cosy corner with the Mali Lounge Chair. It’s perfect for casual spaces, bedrooms, or reading nooks. It’s foam and pocket spring seat offers soft support. What’s more, you can take it home in the back of your car, it literally starts expanding within minutes of unboxing, and reaches full comfort in just 72 hours. Amazing!
KITCHEN
Elevate your kitchen with a blend of function and style with dinnerware and appliances that complement your colour scheme for a cohesive look. Use colour and shapes to bring tables to life.
Retro Bench Mixer
$69 from Kmart
Make baking a breeze with this handy mixer. Excellent for whipping up everything from cupcakes to pancake batter with ease and of course, a touch of vintage charm.
Ornate Tumbler Glasses (Set of 6)
$14 from Kmart
Elevate your table setting with this glass set. The intricate design and soft green hue offer charm and style while enjoying your favourite beverage.
12-Piece Dinner Set
$29 from Kmart
Create a fun and cohesive table setting with this dinner it. The subtle striped design looks stylish and brings offers a fresh approach to everyday dining and casual get-togethers.
Use these sweet little floral bowls to serve snacks and brighten up your daily dining experiences with their lovely, eye-catching design.
1.75L Retro Blender
$39 from Kmart
The Retro Blender sits attractively on kitchen bench tops, blending vintage style and modern performance.
BEDROOM
Transform your bedroom into a sanctuary with lovely linens, soothing scents and ambient lighting to create a restful retreat.
Stripe Linen Cotton Quilt Cover Set – Queen Bed
$62 from Kmart
Bring a bold hit of colour to your bedroom with this Stripe Linen Cotton Quilt Cover Set. I makes a great starting point in which style your room around.
XL Fresh Haze Reed Diffuser
$15 from Kmart
Use a diffuser with your favourite essential oils to create a calming atmosphere and improve air quality in any room.
Cosmetic Caddy with Handle
$19 from Kmart
Keep your beauty essentials neat and portable with a Cosmetic Caddy featuring multiple compartments and a handy carry handle.
Stripe Ric Rac Cushion
$10 from Kmart
Throw cushions are an easy and effective way to brighten your space and update and add texture to sofas, chairs, or beds.