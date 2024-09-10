  •  
How to wear everyday utility fashion

Turn versatil basics into stand-out statements.
Step up your game with utility ensembles designed for both functionality and flair.

Celebrity-inspired style

We love the simplicity and strength of military-inspired looks. From comfy cargo pants to sharp blazers and soft shirting, there’s something to suit all occasions.

Celebrities wear utility-inspired fashion From left to right... Katie Homes, Sofia Vergara, Naomi Watts, Eva Longoria, Princess Mary
(Photos: Getty Images)

Khaki is key

WE LOVE…

This relaxed lightweight suit is perfect for spring. Elevate the look with a glam top, or play it down with a crisp white tee.

Compilation of utility style fashion. With khaki suiting and co-ordinating pieces for a stylish finish.
(Photos: NOVO Shoes, Sheike, Sunglass Hut, Sussan, Zara)

Double breasted linen blend blazer $119 from Zara

Linen blend pants $79.95 from Zara

Gold mirage print top $109.99 from Sheike

Horsebit Bag $39.95 from Sussan

Florian cream shoes $74.95 from NOVO Shoes

Ray-Ban sunglasses $218 from Sunglass Hut

Keep it neutral

WE LOVE…

Military-style shirt dresses are a fashion favourite and a great way to maintain some structure to your look if it’s too warm for outer layers.

Compilation of utility style fashion. With neutral coloured shirt dress and co-ordinating pieces for a stylish finish.
(Photos: Charles & Keith, H&M, Lovisa, The Iconic)

Linen blend shirt dress $89.99 from H&M

Senso Mikayla heels $239 from The Iconic

Daylla Canvas Tote Bag $119 from Charles & Keith

Gold Chain Link Bracelet $15.99 from Lovisa

Timeless trends

WE LOVE…

Transform a simple skirt and shirt combination with some snappy pocket detailing.

Compilation of utility style fashion. With navy skirt and white shirt and co-ordinating pieces for a stylish finish.
(Photos: Colette by Colette Hayman, Forever New, Lovisa, The Iconic, Uniqlo)

Cotton belted flared skirt $59.90 from Uniqlo

Textured utility shirt $99.99 from Forever New

Monogram large stud tote bag $79.99 from Colette by Colette Hayman

High wedge sandals Tommy Hilfiger $179 from The Iconic

Gold plated knotted link necklace $34.99 from Lovisa

Ace your accessories

WE LOVE…

Contrasting crisp white against tan accessories is a classic way to wear the trend.

Compilation of utility style fashion. With neutral coloured shirt dress and co-ordinating pieces for a stylish finish.
(Photos: Birdsnest, Forever New Hard to Find, The Iconic)

Denim midi dress $149.99 from Forever New

Holiday sunset bracelet set $39.95 from Birdsnest

Verali Tay Kitten Heel Mules $79.95 from The Iconic

Mint Kiss Fine Jewellery earrings $89.15 from Hard to Find

Fashion Editor Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

