How to wear everyday utility fashion

Celebrity-inspired style

We love the simplicity and strength of military-inspired looks. From comfy cargo pants to sharp blazers and soft shirting, there’s something to suit all occasions.

(Photos: Getty Images)

Khaki is key

This relaxed lightweight suit is perfect for spring. Elevate the look with a glam top, or play it down with a crisp white tee.

(Photos: NOVO Shoes, Sheike, Sunglass Hut, Sussan, Zara)

Double breasted linen blend blazer $119 from Zara

Linen blend pants $79.95 from Zara

Gold mirage print top $109.99 from Sheike

Horsebit Bag $39.95 from Sussan

Florian cream shoes $74.95 from NOVO Shoes

Ray-Ban sunglasses $218 from Sunglass Hut

Keep it neutral

Military-style shirt dresses are a fashion favourite and a great way to maintain some structure to your look if it’s too warm for outer layers.

(Photos: Charles & Keith, H&M, Lovisa, The Iconic)

Linen blend shirt dress $89.99 from H&M

Senso Mikayla heels $239 from The Iconic

Daylla Canvas Tote Bag $119 from Charles & Keith

Gold Chain Link Bracelet $15.99 from Lovisa

Timeless trends

Transform a simple skirt and shirt combination with some snappy pocket detailing.

(Photos: Colette by Colette Hayman, Forever New, Lovisa, The Iconic, Uniqlo)

Cotton belted flared skirt $59.90 from Uniqlo

Textured utility shirt $99.99 from Forever New

Monogram large stud tote bag $79.99 from Colette by Colette Hayman

High wedge sandals Tommy Hilfiger $179 from The Iconic

Gold plated knotted link necklace $34.99 from Lovisa

Ace your accessories

Contrasting crisp white against tan accessories is a classic way to wear the trend.

(Photos: Birdsnest, Forever New Hard to Find, The Iconic)

Denim midi dress $149.99 from Forever New

Holiday sunset bracelet set $39.95 from Birdsnest

Verali Tay Kitten Heel Mules $79.95 from The Iconic

Mint Kiss Fine Jewellery earrings $89.15 from Hard to Find