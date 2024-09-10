How to wear everyday utility fashion

Step up your game with utility ensembles designed for both functionality and flair.
Celebrity-inspired style
We love the simplicity and strength of military-inspired looks. From comfy cargo pants to sharp blazers and soft shirting, there’s something to suit all occasions.
Khaki is key
WE LOVE…
This relaxed lightweight suit is perfect for spring. Elevate the look with a glam top, or play it down with a crisp white tee.
Double breasted linen blend blazer $119 from Zara
Linen blend pants $79.95 from Zara
Gold mirage print top $109.99 from Sheike
Horsebit Bag $39.95 from Sussan
Florian cream shoes $74.95 from NOVO Shoes
Ray-Ban sunglasses $218 from Sunglass Hut
Keep it neutral
WE LOVE…
Military-style shirt dresses are a fashion favourite and a great way to maintain some structure to your look if it’s too warm for outer layers.
Linen blend shirt dress $89.99 from H&M
Senso Mikayla heels $239 from The Iconic
Daylla Canvas Tote Bag $119 from Charles & Keith
Gold Chain Link Bracelet $15.99 from Lovisa
Timeless trends
WE LOVE…
Transform a simple skirt and shirt combination with some snappy pocket detailing.
Cotton belted flared skirt $59.90 from Uniqlo
Textured utility shirt $99.99 from Forever New
Monogram large stud tote bag $79.99 from Colette by Colette Hayman
High wedge sandals Tommy Hilfiger $179 from The Iconic
Gold plated knotted link necklace $34.99 from Lovisa
Ace your accessories
WE LOVE…
Contrasting crisp white against tan accessories is a classic way to wear the trend.
Denim midi dress $149.99 from Forever New
Holiday sunset bracelet set $39.95 from Birdsnest
Verali Tay Kitten Heel Mules $79.95 from The Iconic
Mint Kiss Fine Jewellery earrings $89.15 from Hard to Find