Emma Watkins and Hayley Watkins explore the wonder that is Hong Kong Disneyland!

Children’s entertainers Emma and Hayley Watkins swapped their dancing shoes for Mickey ears on an enchanting sisterly escape to Hong Kong Disneyland.

“It was our first time visiting the park and we were honestly quite emotional walking through the gates,” Emma, 35, tells TV WEEK. “The colours, the detail, the atmosphere – it was all so beautiful.”

(Credit: Supplied)

While on their fairytale holiday, the pair evoked another famous set of sisters – Disney’s Elsa and Anna – immersing themselves in the magic of the theme park’s dazzling World of Frozen and riding on everything.

“The Frozen Ever After [boat ride] was our favourite,” Hayley, 34, reveals. “And Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs was a wild thrill!”

Naturally, the siblings felt extra connected to Elsa and Anna’s bond while exploring the world’s first and largest Frozen-themed land. “We really relate to their story,” Emma says. “Sharing this together made us feel even more connected.”

But the fun didn’t stop at the end of the rides. From light-up ears to Olaf shoulder pals, the exclusive Frozen merchandise on offer in the park put the sisters firmly in Disney collectible heaven. “We both fell in love with the Olaf shoulder pals. They’re the perfect little companions,” Emma says.

Below, Emma and Hayley answer some questions with TV WEEK about their fantastic trip away.

(Credit: Supplied)

Tell us a little about your trip to Hong Kong Disneyland

We had the most magical experience! It was our very first time visiting the park, and we were honestly quite emotional as we walked through the gates. The colours, the detail, the atmosphere — it was all so beautiful. We went on every ride and spent a lot of time exploring the incredible World of Frozen… we didn’t want to leave!

What was your favourite ride or attraction?

For both of us, the Frozen Ever After ride was a clear favourite. It had everything you’d hope for — a sense of adventure, a beautiful story, and the most wonderful characters. We also loved the Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs — the runaway mine cars were such a thrill!

Being sisters yourselves, do you feel a special connection to the Frozen story?

Absolutely. The story of Elsa and Anna is so deeply moving — it’s about love, bravery, and the unbreakable bond between sisters. We both really relate to that. We feel so lucky to have each other, and sharing this experience together made us feel even more connected — just like Elsa and Anna.

Do either of you lean more toward being an Anna or an Elsa?

Hayley: Definitely! I’m more of an Anna — bubbly, always curious — and Emma is our calm and graceful Elsa for sure!

(Credit: Supplied)

Which Frozen merch were you most excited to get your hands on?

Emma: We couldn’t wait to grab a pair of Frozen light-up ears when we were in the park— they’re SO fun! And we both fell in love with the Olaf shoulder pals too. They’re the perfect little companions!

Hayley: We also might have gasped when we saw our personalised Frozen phone cases the team at Casetify kindly sent us which we put in our personalised Hippo Blue backpacks and wore everywhere around Hong Kong – and of course our Elsa singing doll that we took on all the rides! She really knows how to Let It Go.

Outside of Hong Kong Disneyland, what were some highlights of your Hong Kong visit?

Hayley: Riding The Peak Tram right up to The Peak was such a highlight — the journey itself is so peaceful, and the view from the top took our breath away.

Emma: On our first morning in Hong Kong we did an amazing baking class at the legendary Kee Wah Bakery – where master baker Violet showed us how to make Winter Melon Pastries – it was so hard to not eat them all! We also absolutely loved taking the Ngong Ping 360 Cable Cars to visit the Big Buddha. Standing up close to that incredible bronze sculpture was truly awe-inspiring.

