Emma Watkins made the decision to walk away from The Wiggles in 2021 – and in her wake left behind a generation of heartbroken youngsters.

But after 11 years in the yellow skivvie and matching oversized bow, the performer felt it was time for a new chapter in her career.

When Emma chats with TV WEEK about her ABC hosting gig on Teenage Boss: Next Level, even she admits she never expected opportunities like this would come her way.

“When the ABC approached me, I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be really fun and very different for me!’” Emma, 35, tells TV WEEK.

Emma debuted her new character, Emma Memma, in 2022. (Credit: Instagram)

The reality show is all about families handing over the reins of the household budget to their resident teenager. Emma is the show’s host – and is often a sounding board as the teens navigate their newfound fiscal responsibility.

“I was supporting the teens by helping them to look at it objectively and think about what action to take, and how that would affect their parents and their siblings, she says. “I wasn’t there as a financial advisor.”

Emma now hosts reality show Teenage Boss: Next Level (Credit: Jared Lyons ABC)

This show is one of several reality TV opportunities to have come Emma’s way – and she couldn’t be happier.

“I’ve had some beautiful opportunities to try lots of shows and adventures I’d never have been able to do before,” says Emma, who has made recent appearances on The Amazing Race, The Masked Singer and the LEGO Masters Bricksmas Special.

“I’ve tried new projects that are so far out of my wheelhouse that I’ve been known for in the past 15 years,” she says, adding that there is one celebrity reality TV show that remains on her bucket list.

Emma is winning new fans as host of Teenage Boss: Next Level. (Credit: ABC)

“I really want to do Dancing With the Stars,” Emma says, conceding in the same breath that she “might not be allowed” on account of her background as a trained ballet dancer.

“I don’t have any ballroom dance experience, though,” she bargains. “I feel like that would be a fun one – and definitely not as tricky for me as doing The Amazing Race or Teenage Boss!”

Emma continues to delight youngsters by creating content and performing live shows under the banner of her new children’s performance character, Emma Memma. But the difference this time around is that the star is in the driver’s seat as far as scheduling commitments.

Emma competed on The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition with her sister, Hayley. (Credit: Network 10)

“Being able to do Emma Memma for 70 per cent of the time, then being able to do other shows like Teenage Boss, has given [me] so many other experiences,” she says.

With her career more varied than ever, Emma admits it can sometimes feel as though she has “17 projects all at once!”

“But it’s good fun,” she enthuses.

Teenage Boss: Next Level airs Saturday, 7.30pm on ABC

