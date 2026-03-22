Homebodies: Claudia Karvan’s haunting new drama tackling identity and coming home

Bump favourite Claudia Karvan stars in a very different SBS drama called Homebodies, which finds a character confronting a ghost from their past.

Advertisement

Homebodies is a heartfelt story about gender identity as one character is forced to confront a literal ghost from their past — one that represents who they used to be before they transitioned. Blending emotional honesty with a touch of the surreal, Homebodies is a heartfelt story about identity, belonging and what it really means to feel at home in yourself.

What happens in Homebodies?

Claudia and Luke Wiltshire in SBS series, Homebodies. (Credit: SBS)

Returning to his former childhood home in the country, Darcy (Luke Wiltshire) knows something is wrong. It’s not only that his mum, Nora (Claudia), is hobbling around with a broken leg or that the paint is peeling and the electricity’s dodgy, but something definitely feels off.

“It’s all looking a bit sad,” says Darcy… and he’s right.

Advertisement

The home looks sad because it is sad, and the reason is that it’s now haunted. Popping up to terrify Darcy is Dee (Playing Gracie Darling‘s Jazi Hall), the spirit of the young girl Darcy was – before he transitioned into the man he is now. And Dee isn’t happy.

“Ghost, spirit, unresolved trauma, pick your fave,” Dee says, “I’m you… from before.”

Understandably, this is not exactly something Darcy is ready to deal with.

Who stars in Homebodies?

Past and present collide in Darcy and Dee (Jazi Hall). (Credit: SBS)

Advertisement

Claudia always bring a great depth to her roles. And her turn as Darcy’s mum, Nora is no exception. Darcy’s teenage ghost, Dee is played by Jazi, who viewers will recall from the Paramount+ drama, Playing Gracie Darling, which also starred comedy star Celia Pacquola.

Main star Luke, a transgender actor and writer, has starred in a number of short films, but Homebodies is his first big foray into TV. Speaking to TV WEEK about his character, Darcy, he says: “Most people would be pretty startled to see the living embodiment of their teenage self, let alone if that teenage self looked very different to how they look now,” Luke says.

“It’s a very visceral representation of everything Darcy is struggling to be okay with within himself, so he’s quick to try to avoid her at first.”

Nora tries to connect with Darcy. (Credit: SBS)

Advertisement

Luke says series like Homebodies “are very few and far between on our screens”.

“Homebodies gives a beautiful human view of what it is to be a young trans person, what it is to be a young trans person’s mum, or friend, or lover,” he says.

“I think a show like this one is a lovely invitation into a life experience that we all too often hear only from the media about. It’s an invite for connection, for love and acceptance, no matter what the word queer means to you.”

Where can I watch Homebodies?

Homebodies premieres Saturday, March 28 at 8.30pm on SBS and SBS on Demand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.