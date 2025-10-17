The best spooky movie-related gifts for Halloween lovers

It’s that time of year again, my friends. The time where we wholeheartedly embrace the ghouls, ghosts and creatures of the darkness and bask in the ooky-spooky nature of Halloween.
For the TV WEEK team, it’s the perfect time to re-watch some of our favourite Halloween films like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus or Practical Magic.
However, if you truly want the spooky vibe to continue long after the trick-or-treating has finished up for the year, we’ve compiled a bunch of our favourite ghostly gifts from The Bradford Exchange for you or the Halloween lover in your life.
1
The Nightmare Before Christmas Musical Carousel
From $349.96
There are countless great things about Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. However, the sound track is pretty high up on our list for what makes it a Halloween classic.
This musical carousel isn’t just a delight to the ears. The Hand-sculpted, hand-painted carousel is a treat to the eyes and features over 20 movie characters, including fan favourites Jack Skellington and Sally.
2
Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Glitter Globe
From $229.96
If you love The Nightmare Before Christmas like we do, why not display the spooky yet lovable characters all year round with this unique glitter globe?
But this isn’t your regular glitter globe that only glistens when its shaken. With a rotating base that plays the film’s iconic “Overture”, it truly is a must-have for superfans and snow globe enthusiasts alike.
3
Harry Potter Dark Arts Illuminated Flickering Candles
From $179.94
This dark arts inspired candelabra isn’t for muggles or the faint of heart. Inspired by the Death Eaters and Voldemort’s dark mark in Harry Potter, this handcrafted and hand painted collectible is perfect for those who love to invite a certain spookiness into their every day.
The best bit? The LED lights flicker just like real candles to create the perfect creepy ambiance for Halloween or any Harry Potter movie marathon.
4
Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Artistic Faux Leather Handbag
From $179.94
If you’re a Nightmare Before Christmas fan who is more into wearables than memorabilia, this artistic faux leather handbag is for you.
The handbag features a gorgeous image of Jack and Sally on Spiral Hill, embellished with a glittering gold accent.
5
Wizard Of Oz: Wicked Witch of The West
From $249.96
With Wicked: Part Two less than a month away, we had to include the Wicked Witch Of The West on our spooky gift list.
This figure is hand-painted and posable, perfect for year-round display.
6
Feelin’ Spooky
From $119.98
Do you love Mickey Mouse and Halloween? We’ve got just the thing for you.
This handcrafted Mickey Mouse figure has a glowing moon backdrop and a musical display, bringing the Disney fun into your Halloween decor.
To browse more fantastic and spooky goods, you can check out the Bradford Exchange HERE.
Happy Halloween!