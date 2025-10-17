Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Lifestyle

The best spooky movie-related gifts for Halloween lovers

Happy Halloween!
Brand logo of TV WEEK
TV Week logo with white text on a red background. Profile
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

It’s that time of year again, my friends. The time where we wholeheartedly embrace the ghouls, ghosts and creatures of the darkness and bask in the ooky-spooky nature of Halloween.

Advertisement

For the TV WEEK team, it’s the perfect time to re-watch some of our favourite Halloween films like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus or Practical Magic.

However, if you truly want the spooky vibe to continue long after the trick-or-treating has finished up for the year, we’ve compiled a bunch of our favourite ghostly gifts from The Bradford Exchange for you or the Halloween lover in your life.

Photo: Caption

1

From $349.96

There are countless great things about Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. However, the sound track is pretty high up on our list for what makes it a Halloween classic.

This musical carousel isn’t just a delight to the ears. The Hand-sculpted, hand-painted carousel is a treat to the eyes and features over 20 movie characters, including fan favourites Jack Skellington and Sally.

Shop Now
Photo: Bradford Exchange

2

Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Glitter Globe

From $229.96

If you love The Nightmare Before Christmas like we do, why not display the spooky yet lovable characters all year round with this unique glitter globe?

But this isn’t your regular glitter globe that only glistens when its shaken. With a rotating base that plays the film’s iconic “Overture”, it truly is a must-have for superfans and snow globe enthusiasts alike.

Shop Now
Advertisement
Photo: Bradford Exchange

3

Harry Potter Dark Arts Illuminated Flickering Candles

From $179.94

This dark arts inspired candelabra isn’t for muggles or the faint of heart. Inspired by the Death Eaters and Voldemort’s dark mark in Harry Potter, this handcrafted and hand painted collectible is perfect for those who love to invite a certain spookiness into their every day.

The best bit? The LED lights flicker just like real candles to create the perfect creepy ambiance for Halloween or any Harry Potter movie marathon.

Shop Now
Photo: Bradford Exchange

4

Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Artistic Faux Leather Handbag

From $179.94

If you’re a Nightmare Before Christmas fan who is more into wearables than memorabilia, this artistic faux leather handbag is for you.

The handbag features a gorgeous image of Jack and Sally on Spiral Hill, embellished with a glittering gold accent.

Shop Now
Photo: Bradford Exchange

5

Wizard Of Oz: Wicked Witch of The West

From $249.96

With Wicked: Part Two less than a month away, we had to include the Wicked Witch Of The West on our spooky gift list.

This figure is hand-painted and posable, perfect for year-round display.

Shop Now
Photo: Bradford Exchange

6

Feelin’ Spooky

From $119.98

Do you love Mickey Mouse and Halloween? We’ve got just the thing for you.

This handcrafted Mickey Mouse figure has a glowing moon backdrop and a musical display, bringing the Disney fun into your Halloween decor.

Shop Now
Advertisement

To browse more fantastic and spooky goods, you can check out the Bradford Exchange HERE.

Happy Halloween!

TV Week logo with white text on a red background.
Profile TV WEEK team

Australia’s biggest and greatest TV guide, launched in 1957 and has become a powerhouse in print and digital. As a trusted source of information, TV WEEK covers all the latest in television and film. The magazine features a comprehensive TV guide, industry news, spoilers, celebrity interviews, reality tv and streaming. Let TV WEEK end the mindless scrolling and guide you to your next binge-worthy watch.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement