The best spooky movie-related gifts for Halloween lovers

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

It’s that time of year again, my friends. The time where we wholeheartedly embrace the ghouls, ghosts and creatures of the darkness and bask in the ooky-spooky nature of Halloween.

Advertisement

For the TV WEEK team, it’s the perfect time to re-watch some of our favourite Halloween films like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus or Practical Magic.

However, if you truly want the spooky vibe to continue long after the trick-or-treating has finished up for the year, we’ve compiled a bunch of our favourite ghostly gifts from The Bradford Exchange for you or the Halloween lover in your life.

To browse more fantastic and spooky goods, you can check out the Bradford Exchange HERE.

Happy Halloween!

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.