Britney Spears hints at plans to tour Australia with her son 

Pop legend Britney Spears has hinted she might be heading Down Under for a tour very soon.

In an Instagram post this week, the ‘Oops I Did It Again’ singer told fans that she has no plans to perform in the United States again, but she’s hoping to hit stages in the UK and Australia in the near future.

“Sending this piano to my son this year!!!” she wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of herself sitting at a white piano.

“Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about,” she continued.

“Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life… I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon.

“He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!”

(Credit: Instagram)

The update comes after Britney spent Christmas with her youngest son Jayden Federline.

“Britney had a fun time celebrating Christmas with Jayden — it’s been such a special holiday,” a source told People in December.

The ‘Toxic’ singer shares Jayden, 19, and Sean, 20, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

During an interview with Talk Shop Live last year, Kevin said the boys were slowly healing their relationship with their famous mother.

“We haven’t talked specifically, but I know that she’s talked to our sons, which is good,” he said.

“They absolutely love their mum, right? I mean, they always, always have, always will,” he continued. “It’s instilled in them. And I’ve always wanted for them to have a connection with their mum, the way I have with my mum.”

The interview was part of the former back-up dancer’s promo trail for his memoir, You Thought You Knew, in which he writes about the 44-year-old’s strained relationship with her now grown up sons.

“I know that a lot of people think that this book hurts that situation, but we’ve done everything else,” he said.

“We’ve tried every single thing. And when you’re dealing with a situation like this, if I have to be the bad guy and everybody has to hate me, well, so be it. I’ll do that for my kids to be able to have a relationship with their mother.

“I’m really hoping that through all of this – through all this turmoil – that there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” he continued. “I see it, but it’s gonna be a difficult road and it’s gonna take time.”

(Credit: Getty)

After the book was released, Britney responded with a statement on Instagram.

“I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys,” she wrote at the time. “Relationships with teenage boys are complex. I have felt demoralised by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life

“Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by [their] own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available.”

If the Princess of Pop was to tour Down Under, it would be the first time she has performed live since she wrapped up her Piece of Me tour in 2018.

