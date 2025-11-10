5 ways to spark joy

Life can get busy and overwhelming, but finding little moments of happiness can make a big difference.

If you’re looking to bring more positivity into your day, here are five easy ways to spark joy and lift your spirits.

(Credit: Adobe)

1. FEEL ACCEPTANCE

Stressing about things we can’t control is a sure-fire way to lower your happy vibes.

Overall, happy people accept that life isn’t perfect and instead of battling wars they can’t win – like rain on a picnic or missing out on a promotion – they put their energy into things they can influence, like being flexible and getting new skills.

Try this: The next time something doesn’t go your way, try looking for opportunities rather than just focusing on the negative. What have you learned? Could there be a better option around the corner?

2. BE GRATEFUL

While it’s easier to focus on what we want, happy people shine their spotlight on what they have.

Rather than taking a loving family, good health and steady income for granted, happy people take the time to appreciate and show gratitude for all the little things in life.

Try this: End the day by writing down three things you were grateful for – it can be the smallest thing, such as your bus being on time to bigger things such as a relative recovering from an illness.

At the end of the week, read your journal and you’ll see in black and white that life is full of small joys.

3. KNOW YOUR TRUE VALUES

It’s normal to want nice things. A flashy home, expensive car or closet full of designer clothes might make us happy – for a bit.

But in the long term, happier people tend to prioritise and value non-material assets like love and friendship over things they can buy.

Try this: Think about your most valuable possessions, such as your home or car, and how much each item is worth. Now think about the most important people in your life – perhaps your partner, kids or best friend. Imagine having to put a monetary value on each person. What is most valuable versus most replaceable? What could you be happiest having to live without?

4. LIVE FOR NOW

Ruminating on the past or worrying about the future can lead to unhappiness.

Happier people tend to live in the present, tackling tasks and challenges as they arise rather than trying to predict what may or may not happen. Staying in the present can inspire feelings of connection and confidence.

Try this: If something in the past is taking up too much brain space, try writing down what you would have done differently, playing out the best-case scenario. Then consider what really happened versus what could have to make the situation worse. See the benefits in recognising that these events, real or imagined, are in the past and out of your control. The let them go.

5. BE USEFUL TO OTHERS

One of the most important parts of being happy, especially as we age, is having a sense of purpose and impact on other people.

“When we help others our brains release feel-good chemicals such as oxytocin and dopamine,” says Dr. Sharp. “Acts of kindess creative positive feedback loops as lifitng others up lifts us too. Happiness can spread through communities with ripple effects.”

Try this: Do one thing every day that benefits someone else. Whether it’s checking in on a friend, taking a neighbour’s bin out or donating some time to a good cause, give yourself freely and happily with no expectation of anything in return. The knowledge that you have done something completely selfless should be enough of a reward.

(Credit: McDonald’s)

RAISE A SMILE

November 15 is McHappy Day, an annual fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) where Macca’s restaurants around Australia raise funds to support families of sick and injured children.

On the day, $2 from every Big Mac sold will go directly to RMHC, with limited-edition merchandise – silly socks, helping hands and bucket hats – available in-store until stocks last. Make a donation by visiting mchappyday.org.au.

