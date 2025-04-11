Netflix has teamed up with best-selling author Dolly Alderton to bring another adaptation of Jane Austen’s iconic and beloved Pride and Prejudice to our screens.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming TV series!

IS THERE A NEW PRIDE AND PREJUDICE COMING OUT IN 2026?

Netflix has confirmed that a new Pride and Prejudice series is officially in the works, with author Dolly Alderton (Everything I Know About Love) writing the script and Euros Lyn (Heartstopper) directing.

The brand-new six-part limited series will closely follow the original text, introducing a new generation to Jane Austen’s classic work.

“Once in a generation, a group of people get to retell this wonderful story and I feel very lucky that I get to be a part of it,” Dolly told Netflix. “Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy – it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life.

“The book is a gift to adapt – packed with drama and depth as well as comedy and charm. In it lies the opportunity to examine the complexities of love, family, friendship and society, while aspiring to Austen’s delightfully observational voice. With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favourite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy.”

There’s currently no confirmed release date, but some key cast members have been announced…

WHO PLAYS MR. DARCY IN THE NEW PRIDE AND PREJUDICE?

In April 2025, it was revealed that BAFTA-winning Scottish actor Jack Lowden (Slow Horses) will be portraying the iconic character of Mr. Darcy in the new Pride and Prejudice series.

Meanwhile, Golden Globe-winning British actress Emma Corrin (The Crown) will be taking on the role of Elizabeth Bennett, and Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman (The Favourite) will be playing Mrs. Bennett.

“Playing Elizabeth Bennet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Emma told Netflix. “To be able to bring this iconic character to life, alongside Olivia and Jack, with Dolly’s phenomenal scripts, is truly the greatest honour. I can’t wait for a new generation to fall in love with this story all over again.”

The remainder of the cast is yet to be confirmed, but we’ll be updating this article with more details once they’re announced.

WHERE CAN I WATCH PRIDE AND PREJUDICE IN AUSTRALIA?

The new Pride and Prejudice series will be available to stream on Netflix following its release.

However, if you want to relive the classic story via the original adaptations, you can watch the 1995 series, starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, on Stan, and the 2005 film, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, on Netflix.

