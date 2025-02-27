Bluey is arguably one of Australia’s most iconic shows. The wholesome and heart-warming cartoon isn’t just for kids – adults love it too.
And if you’ve noticed any familiar voices while watching the show, you wouldn’t be mistaken. It turns out that numerous celebrities have actually made cameos in Bluey! Find out who below.
Natalie Portman
Documentary Narrator
She may be an Oscar-winning actress, but Natalie Portman jumped at the opportunity to appear in Bluey.
She was the narrator of a whale documentary in season three’s Whale Watching – a role she said was extra special to her.
“It’s a very important show for my family and I was really, really honoured to get to be part of it,” Natalie told Today.
Rose Byrne
Brandy
One of Australia’s biggest actresses, Rose Byrne appeared in Onesies in season three. She played the character of Brandy, Chilli’s older sister.
Rose also reprised her role once more in season three in The Sign.
Eva Mendes
Yoga Instructor
Actress Eva Mendes made a brief cameo in season three’s Born Yesterday episode.
She portrayed a yoga instructor who even had her signature birthmark!
Robert Irwin
Alfie
As an animal lover and conservationist, it should come as no surprise that Robert Irwin has appeared in Bluey before.
The wildlife warrior appeared as a teenage toy store employee named Alfie in season two’s The Quiet Game.
“I am very excited to be voicing a character in a new episode of Bluey – ‘Alfie’ will be featuring on the show on November 4!,” Robert shared on Instagram at the time.
“So happy to be part of this awesome Aussie production, hope you can watch 😁.”
Carrie Bickmore
Terrier Triplets’ Mum
Beloved radio host and TV star Carrie Bickmore voiced the Terrier triplet’s mum in TV Shop in season three of Bluey!
Hamish Blake
Labrador Retriever
Hamish Blake is a familiar face in Australian television, and Bluey is another show he can add to his resume!
He appeared as a hardware store employee in Hammerbarn in season two, as well as voiced Jack’s Dade, a Jack Russell Terrier.
Zoë Foster-Blake
Poodle
A dream husband-and-wife team! Alongside Hamish, Zoë Foster-Blake has also featured in Bluey.
She portrayed another store employee in the same episode, Hammerbarn.
Miranda Tapsell
Dogie’s Mum
Another iconic star, Miranda Tapsell made a brief cameo in Turtleboy in season three.
She portrayed Dogie’s mum!
Deborah Mailman
Sheepdog
One of Bluey’s most famous episodes, The Sign, features two sheep dogs.
And one of said sheepdogs is actually voiced by iconic Aussie actress Deborah Mailman!
Anthony Field
Postie
Anthony Field, AKA the original Blue Wiggle, is no stranger to Australian children’s shows, having been a part of The Wiggles since 1991.
He has voiced various characters in Bluey since the show began, including Postie in season two’s Dance Mode episode.
Kate Miller-Heidke
Chilli’s Mum
Singer and The Voice Australia coach Kate Miller-Heidke portrayed Chilli’s mum in the Dragon episode of season three.
Patrick Brammall
Uncle Rad
Colin From Accounts’ Patrick Brammall tried his hand at voice acting when he appeared in season two’s Double Babysitter and Christmas Swim episodes.
His character, Uncle Rad, also returned in season three’s The Sign.
Joel Edgerton
German Shepherd Policeman
Another recognisable name in Australian acting, Joel Edgerton portrayed a German Shepherd policeman in The Sign.
Rove McManus
Bucky Dunstan
Comedian and media personality Rove McManus is the voice behind real estate agent Bucky Dunstan.
He appeared in Dragon and The Sign in season three.
Mick Molloy
Sparky
Australian comedian Mick Molloy featured in Bluey in season three’s Tradies episode!
He voiced Sparky, an electrician.
Adam Hills
Cricket Commentator
Fellow comedian Adam Hills appeared on Cubby in season three as a cricket commentator.
Layne Beachley
Surfer Dog
Former professional surfer Layne Beachley stuck true to her roots when she voiced a surfer in season one’s The Beach episode.
Myf Warhurst
Aunt Trixie
Radio host and television personality Myf Warhurst has appeared in Bluey a handful of times, portraying a variety of characters such as Aunt Trixie and Indy’s mum.
Neil Finn
Doctor
New Zealand singer Neil Finn has a very recognisable voice, and viewers quickly noticed he was the doctor featured in Exercise in season three.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Major Tom
Lin-Manuel Miranda is a musical theatre legend who has won Tonys, Emmys and Grammys, but he tried something completely new when he appeared on Bluey!
He portrayed a horse called Major Tom in season three’s Bluey episode.