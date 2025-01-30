Renowned Australian actress Miranda Tapsell has revealed some VERY exciting news – she’s expecting another child!

The 37-year-old revealed she’s pregnant with her second child with her husband, James Colley, which she announced via Instagram.

(Credit: Instagram)

Miranda and her husband jointly posted with the caption, “Who doesn’t love a sequel? Come August, we will be welcoming a new member of our little family and we couldn’t be happier. Can’t wait to meet you, bub. We hope you like chaos. With love, Miranda, James, Grace and TBD.”

This will be the pair’s second child, after the birth of their daughter Grace in December 2021.

Sharing her sonogram to announce their first pregnancy and a very happy snap with her hubby Miranda wrote: “Our very exciting production due 2021 👶🏾.”

James posted an identical post on his social media page sharing in the joyous news.

Miranda first met her husband, James, in a somewhat unconventional but highly modern way: on Twitter.

One follow online of the comedy writer known for his work on ABC’s Gruen and The Weekly, quickly led to love.

Miranda followed James on Twitter, and the rest was history! (Credit: Instagram)

“He was friends with my friends so it’s not like this strange catfish story, though he will tell you differently. He thinks I hit him up, that I started flirting,” she joked to the Australian Women’s Weekly.

“He was chatting to Aboriginal playwrights and rappers, people I knew, and I was reading all his stuff which was quite funny. Twitter really is for comedians. You’ve got to think quickly on your feet and say very little. He was good at those punchlines.”

They then engineered a meeting and Miranda says she felt an instant connection.

“It was so nice to meet someone where I didn’t have to try so hard. I was able to talk about Beyonce and hip-hop and things that we both liked. Mind you, he started talking about space because he’s a real nerd and I was just like, ‘mate you’ve lost me’.”

