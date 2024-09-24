After three incredible years, TV Week Gold Logie nominee Tony Armstrong has announced his departure from ABC News Breakfast.

The Australian TV star revealed the news live on-air on September 24, with his final appearance airing on October 4.

Tony will depart the ABC News Breakfast in October. (Credit: Instagram)

“I’ve been pretty nervous about doing this,” he confessed. “I’ve retired from News Brekkie and my last day will be October 4.”

The 34-year-old continued to thank his colleagues, crew, and the viewers that “come up in the street and say g’day.”

“It’s been a whirlwind sort of three-and-a-touch years. A lot’s happened,” Tony continued. “Feels like I’ve been on a bit of a rocket ship. But the support that I’ve got from News Brekkie and news in general has been amazing.”

While Tony admitted he will miss the couch, there is one thing he won’t miss: “I’m not going to miss the alarm.”

Tony has won two TV WEEK Logies for his on-screen talents. (Credit: Instagram)

Despite his soon-to-be absence from the morning segment, Tony has assured fans he won’t be disappearing from television as he confirmed he will be working on a new project with ABC in 2025. However, he revealed few details about the program.

“I’ve got something coming out early next year, not allowed to say what it is yet, it’s top secret,” he teasingly admitted.

Since Tony’s swift rise to fame in Australian media, the former Sydney Swans player has gone on to steal hearts and present on a number of TV programs.

His latest project was Extra-Ordinary Things, where he biked around the country in search of special objects that unlock Australia’s histories which have been kept a secret – until now.

“I’ve always been told I’m very droll on the news, so it’s a good opportunity to get out there and show everyone I like laughing,” he previously told TV WEEK of the gig. “It is my first proper swing at anything outside the news, and I’m just really proud of it.”

For his on-screen talent, Tony took home the Graham Kennedy Award for Best New Talent in 2022, and the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter in 2023. In 2024, he was nominated for the TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Aussie TV.