Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment TV

New comedy, The Sticky is based on a bizarre Canadian true crime story

The Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist has inspired this new series starring Margo Martindale and Chris Diamantopoulos.
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Chris Diamantopoulos as Mike and Margo Martindale as Ruth stand in the street,
Mike (Chris Diamantopoulos) and Ruth (Margo Martindale) are partners in crime.

When you say the word ‘heist’ you usually think of money, drugs or possibly gold, right? But a maple syrup heist involving millions of dollars’ worth of the sticky stuff? Better still, the wacky robbery is actually true!

Even Chris Diamantopoulos, star of The Sticky, which is loosely based on the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist of 2011/2012, initially thought the crime was made up.

Advertisement
Margo Martindale as Ruth Landry, Chris Diamantopoulos as Mike Byrne and Guillaume Cyr as Remy Bouchard stand on the set of The Sticky, looking anxious.
Ruth, Mike and Remy find themselves in a sticky situation.

“I remember thinking, ‘Is this an urban myth – are they grossly exaggerating?’” Chris, 49, tells TV WEEK. “Then as I did a little digging, I realised we’re talking $18 million of stolen maple syrup. You can’t make that up. It’s harrowing and hilarious at the same time.”

The Sticky is a six-part series filmed in Montreal, Canada, that’s loosely based on a heist where more than $18 million of maple syrup was stolen from Quebec’s national reserves. That figure represented more than 70 per cent of the global maple syrup supply at the time.

The dark comedy crime series follows Ruth Landry (Margo Martindale), a brutish maple syrup farmer who’s had enough of the bureaucratic authority constantly threatening to take away her farm.
With the help of Remy Bouchard (Guillaume Cyr), a barmy security guard, and Mike Byrne (Chris Diamantopoulos), a low-level mobster, Ruth and her unlikely stooges steal millions of dollars worth of maple syrup in an attempt to change their futures.

For Chris, a proud Canadian known for starring in Silicon Valley and lending his voice to American Dad!, filming in his home country was a dream come true.

Chris Diamantopoulos standing with other cast members of Silicon Valley on the set of the show.
Chris played Russ Hanneman in Silicon Valley.

“Rural northern Quebec and the maple syrup world has never been represented,” he says. “What they’ve done with this show that’s so brilliant is the music, the set design, the characters, the costumes, the vibe, even the accents – it takes you to a place you haven’t seen before.”

He was also able to unwind after a long day of filming alongside his incredible co-stars and enjoy the little things he had missed about home, while paying tribute to his new role.

“Margo and I would go get drinks after work,” Chris reveals. “Typically, an old fashioned [cocktail] is done with sugar or honey, but in Montreal they do them with maple syrup. It was a terrific homage to what we were working on.”

Advertisement

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement