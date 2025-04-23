Jess Eva and Norm Hogan were a fan-favourite couple on The Block in 2018, but a recent interview has confirmed their breakup.

In an interview with New Idea, the Blockheads confirmed they had actually separated quietly in 2021.

“But we still love one another, we’re still the best of friends, and we are still family,” Jess confessed.

While competing on The Block in the fourteenth season, Jess and Norm walked away with an incredible $209,000.

In the interview, Jess confessed that she and Norm had been “arguing “fighting a lot” a year prior to their split.

“One day, we were both sitting in our backyard, having a beer in front of the fire pit, and I just said, ‘Norm, I love you, but we can’t keep going like this.’ He said, ‘I love you too – and I agree,'” she recalled.

While the pair still share their Sydney home – but have separate bedrooms – Norm explained he frequently visits his parents in Victoria.

Jess and Norm co-parent their two children, a son named Freddie and a daughter named Matilda who are now eleven and eight respectively. While it was nerve wracking delivering the news of their breakup, the two kids were unfazed.

“They ran outside to play basketball before we’d even finished explaining,” she said.

Despite their private split in 2021, the former Blockheads began filming their own renovation series Budget Battlers around 2022, selling their family home to finance the pilot for the show.

Their two children might even make an appearance in the show given it was all hands on deck!

“Sometimes we were so low on labourers, we had to get the kids involved,” Jess confessed to Woman’s Day in 2024. “They really saved the day on a few things.”

