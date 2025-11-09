The Block’s Steph and Gian Ottavio have welcomed their first child & her name is beautiful

The Block 2023 winners Steph and Gian Ottavio, 29, have welcomed their baby girl into the world!
The new parents shared the happy news on Instagram on Sunday evening.
“You have changed our lives forever,” they wrote, revealing their little girl’s name is Ilaria Ottavio.
In the post, the first-time parents shared a series of photos and videos from the birth, including the emotional moments when Steph and Gian first met their little one.
In the comments, friends, family and fellow Blockheads were quick to congratulate the couple.
“Congratulations family,” wrote The Block host Shelley Craft.
“We love her already,” exclaimed co-stars Eliza and Liberty Pasche.
“She is heavenly! Enjoy every moment in your bubble,” said 2013 The Block winners Alisa and Lysandra.
“Ohh she’s just divine. Congratulations beautiful people! We can’t wait to meet her,” commented 2024 winners Maddy and Charlotte.
Steph and Gian first revealed their exciting pregnancy news back in May 2025.
“The start of our little family, when two become three ✨🍼We can’t wait to meet you our beautiful baby Ottavio,” they wrote on Instagram.
During this season of The Block, Steph and Gian returned to our screens for a Block baby shower with 2025 contestants Emma and Ben.
While it was a treat seeing them back on site, the dynamic duo have been keeping pretty busy in the real world.
Since winning The Block, the pair have gone travelling, launched their own homewares brand called Japandi Estate, and in April 2024, they sold a home they renovated in Sydney’s inner west and quickly purchased another renovation project in the area.
They’ve been documenting their renovation journey on YouTube with a series entitled “Real Renos”.
Congratulations to the new parents!